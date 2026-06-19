Reliance AGM 2026: Kutch project to generate 40 billion units annually, 3% of India's power demand

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) is building one of the world's largest integrated renewable energy hubs in Gujarat's Kutch region, with a target of generating over 40 billion units of green electricity annually—equivalent to around 3% of India's current power demand, Executive Director Anant Ambani said at the company's 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

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The project forms a key part of Reliance's ambition to build what it calls the world's first fully sovereign clean energy ecosystem.

Kutch hub

Anant Ambani said the renewable energy hub being developed in the arid Kutch region is designed to provide round-the-clock electricity at gigawatt scale by integrating solar generation with battery energy storage systems.

"This hub is being built to deliver round-the-clock power at gigawatt scale, combining solar and battery storage systems in a single unique integrated architecture," he said.

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According to him, the project will become one of the world's lowest-cost sources of round-the-clock green electricity.

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"Once fully operationalised, the integrated hub will generate over 40 billion units," he said.

Reliance is developing the project across nearly 5.5 lakh acres in Kutch, making it one of the largest clean energy developments globally.

Solar manufacturing ecosystem operational

Anant Ambani said Reliance has already commissioned its integrated new energy manufacturing ecosystem.

The company's solar PV cell and module manufacturing lines are operational, with nearly 1 gigawatt (GW) of heterojunction technology (HJT) modules already produced.

These modules offer around 2% higher energy yield, 15% better temperature performance and 25% lower degradation compared with conventional technologies.

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Reliance has also secured Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) certification for HJT technology, becoming the first company in India to receive the recognition for this advanced cell type.

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The company is working towards establishing a fully integrated solar manufacturing capacity of 20 GW annually, covering the entire value chain from polysilicon and ingots to wafers, cells, modules and glass.

Battery gigafactory to begin operations this year

Anant Ambani also announced that the first phase of Reliance's 40 GWh battery and cell gigafactory is on track to be commissioned during the current year.

The company has already committed to scaling up annual battery capacity to 120 GWh, which would make Reliance one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium iron phosphate batteries.

Green hydrogen ambitions remain intact

Reliance recently signed a $3 billion green ammonia agreement with Samsung C&T, which Anant Ambani described as one of the largest green ammonia offtake deals globally.

He added that the company is in advanced discussions for additional export agreements with customers in Japan, South Korea and Europe.

Reliance's target of developing 3 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen equivalent chemicals capacity over the next decade remains unchanged.

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Two lakh green jobs expected

According to Anant Ambani, the Jamnagar Green Energy Giga Complex and the Kutch renewable energy hub together are expected to create around two lakh jobs.

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"The world built its old energy on Middle Eastern oil. The world will now build its new energy on Indian sunshine," he said.

He added that the clean energy transition would reduce import dependence, boost exports, lower energy costs and support India's climate goals while driving inclusive economic growth.