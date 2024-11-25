TRAI’s crackdown on spam calls shows mixed results, robo calls on the rise

A recent survey indicates that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is making strides in curbing spam calls, although the rise in robocalls presents new challenges. TRAI implemented stricter regulations in August, which included blacklisting 50 entities and disconnecting 2.75 lakh phone numbers, as part of its efforts to combat pesky calls.

Following the enforcement of these measures, consumer complaints about spam calls decreased by 20 per cent, dropping from 1.89 lakh in August to 1.51 lakh in October 2024. The telecom regulator required all providers to block promotional calls from unregistered telemarketers and warned of severe penalties for violators, including disconnection of service for up to two years.

A survey by LocalCircles, covering over 14,000 mobile subscribers from 309 districts in India, found that 27 per cent of respondents experienced fewer pesky calls. However, only 9 per cent reported a significant reduction, as many noted an increase in robocalls during the same period. This suggests that some telemarketers are turning to automated systems to circumvent the new regulations.

In support of these efforts, Bharti Airtel has introduced an artificial intelligence-based spam detection tool that identifies suspected spam calls and messages in real time. Despite these advancements, experts assert that more needs to be done to tackle the shift towards robocalls.

The survey results imply that TRAI’s initiatives are beginning to have an effect, but ongoing enforcement and innovative solutions will be necessary to achieve a lasting impact. LocalCircles, which has been monitoring spam call issues since 2018, intends to continue observing the situation and raising concerns with regulators for further action.