India launches new spam-tracking system to block spoofed International calls

The Indian government on Tuesday introduced a new spam-tracking system aimed at identifying and blocking international calls that falsely display as Indian phone numbers. In just 24 hours after the system went live, telecom service providers (TSPs) blocked about 1.35 crore or 90% of all incoming international calls identified as spoofed, preventing them from reaching Indian telecom users.

Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, launched the International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System, describing it as a key initiative towards creating a safer digital space and protecting citizens from cybercrime. The system is designed to significantly reduce the number of fraudulent calls that display a +91 (India) prefix but originate from abroad.

Cybercriminals have been using spoofed international calls to impersonate Indian mobile numbers by manipulating the calling line identity (CLI). These calls often lead to financial scams, fake impersonations of government officials, and attempts to instill panic among citizens. Incidents include threats of mobile number disconnections, fake digital arrests, and fraudulent accusations involving drugs or sex rackets.

Scindia emphasised that the implementation of this system is crucial in the fight against such cybercrimes. “This is another government effort towards building a safe digital space and protecting citizens from cyber-crime,” he said at the launch event.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in collaboration with telecom service providers, devised this advanced system to detect and block these spoofed calls. Indian telecom subscribers are expected to see a significant reduction in such calls, which often use the +91 code but are generated from foreign countries.

Despite these efforts, Scindia acknowledged that some fraudsters might still find ways to bypass the system. The government urged citizens to report any suspicious or fraudulent communications through the Chakshu facility on the Sanchar Saathi platform.