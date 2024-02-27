71% consumers take nutraceuticals on a regular basis; most do so without doctor’s advice, prescription: Survey 

Meeting nutritional requirements can be quite the challenge in today’s fast-paced life. Due to this, the consumption of nutraceuticals or substances isolated or purified from foods sold in medicinal forms has become quite rampant among Indians. Around 71 per cent Indians take nutraceuticals on a regular basis, as per a recent LocalCircles survey.

The nutraceuticals that are popularly consumed include vitamins, minerals, fibre, omega, and herbs. Of the 71 per cent who consume these medicines on a regular basis, 16 per cent said they take several nutraceuticals whereas 30 per cent take only one or two of these medicines.

Another 25 per cent said that they consume nutraceuticals on an on and off basis and not regularly. Only 26 per cent said that they are not consuming any nutraceuticals whatsoever to meet their nutritional requirements.

Moreover, around 69 per cent of those surveyed said that they are taking some or all the nutraceuticals without any doctor’s prescription. On the other hand, less than one third or 31 per cent consumed products that are prescribed by a qualified doctor.

To top it all, 68 per cent of consumers said that they are purchasing nutraceuticals from local medical or general stores while 25 per cent get it through online channels such as e-commerce platforms, online grocery platforms, and e-pharmacy platforms.

While the remaining 5 per cent said they brought nutraceuticals through direct selling channels, the other 2 per cent did not specify where they purchased nutraceuticals from.

Most nutraceuticals are available as tablets, syrups, or powders and can be brought from Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) kendras, medical stores, local general stores, e-commerce platforms, online grocery platforms, e-pharmacy platforms, and direct selling channels.

Besides this, the survey results also highlighted a need for government intervention to regulate the nutraceuticals market. Around 78 per cent of those surveyed said they want the government to cap the price of supplements like vitamins and other immunity boosters whereas 17 per cent said there was no need to take such a step.