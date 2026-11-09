Big relief for cancer patients: Prices of 1,364 medicines cut, savings estimated at ₹3,540 crore annually

Major relief for patients

As of November 8, 85 pharmaceutical companies had reported revised MRPs for 1,364 formulations covering 121 drugs. Of these, 679 brands reported price cuts of more than 50%, while the steepest reduction was 96.45%.

The government said the measure is intended to curb excessive trade margins in the distribution and retail chain, improve affordability and expand access to cancer medicines.

The NPPA has capped the trade margin at 30% of the MRP under Paragraph 19 of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

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Which medicines are covered

The 137 drugs covered under the trade-margin rationalisation exercise include immunotherapy medicines used across more than 20 cancer types, as well as denosumab, pegfilgrastim and bevacizumab. Widely used drugs such as pembrolizumab, durvalumab and osimertinib are also expected to become more affordable.

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The intervention builds on the NPPA’s 2019 pilot, under which trade margins on 42 anti-cancer drugs were capped at 30%. That exercise had reduced MRPs of 526 brands of non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines by up to 90%.

Government on affordability

The Department of Pharmaceuticals said the move would ease the financial burden on cancer patients and their families while supporting equitable access to treatment. It added that manufacturers must maintain current production and supply levels for the notified formulations to prevent artificial shortages.

“The measure for trade margin rationalisation on anti-cancer drugs aims to control excessive trade margins in the distribution and retail channel while safeguarding legitimate manufacturer revenues and preventing artificial market shortages,” the government said in its October notification.

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What consumers should check

Patients and carers have been advised to check the revised MRP printed on medicine packs. Prices can also be verified through the Pharma Sahi Daam mobile application or the NPPA website.

Retailers and hospital pharmacies cannot charge more than the revised MRP. Consumers facing overcharging or other pricing-related issues can file complaints through the Pharma Jan Samadhan portal or contact the NPPA helpline at 1800-111-255.