Who is Alice Huang? The Chinese intelligence allegations surrounding Jensen Huang explained

In a recent controversy involving Nvidia, the company's CEO, Jensen Huang, reportedly had a relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and a former top executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. Alice reportedly came under scrutiny after US officials allegedly identified her as a Chinese intelligence asset suspected of passing information to Beijing. Meanwhile, Jensen Huang, in an employee memo, also admitted to being "unfaithful" to his wife, took full responsibility for his actions, and apologised to his wife, family, and NVIDIA colleagues.
Now, the company board has initiated an independent investigation into the national security concerns raised in news reports and is also coordinating with government lawmakers over the alleged connection. According to a New York Times report, it is unclear when they first met or how long the relationship lasted, but they were first photographed at a bar in Taipei in June 2024, along with executives from Gigabyte and NetThunder.
Must read: ‘No excuse for what I did’: Jensen Huang admits to affair with alleged Chinese spy; Nvidia initiates probe