Brinton Pharmaceuticals to invest in a global R&D centre in UK

The Indian multinational pharmaceutical company Brinton on Friday announced it will invest in a global research and development center in the United Kingdom.



The company plans to invest 30 million pounds over the next five years to strengthen its product pipelines, create 300 highly skilled jobs and develop innovative products for its global consumers.

The proposed life sciences research and development centre in North of England region of UK will support acceleration of the company's research in the areas of biotechnology, health and life sciences. The investment will help the company engage in a thriving life sciences ecosystem, supporting their global ambitions to build next generation healthcare products, Brinton said in a statement.

The company said further that it is looking towards having the UK as a partner in order to achieve its international aspirations. "UK provides a collaborative business environment which is dedicated to nurturing science and innovation with access to some of the finest pharmaceutical talent, excellent global connectivity and a broad range of opportunities across the healthcare and life sciences sector," the statement read.

"Trade and investment between the UK and India are creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I'm very pleased that Brinton Pharmaceuticals has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our healthcare sector and driving economic growth," said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The UK is a global life sciences player providing companies with a business environment to help them invest and build their global identity in the industry. The country provides a very high-end dedicated research infrastructure to support companies who want to develop cutting-edge therapies and treatment pathways for patients.

The UK government is also supporting research, development and overseas investment in the life sciences sector with its proactive interventions. The government is looking to increase R & D spending to 2.4 per cent of its GDP by 2027.

UK's public healthcare system, National Health Service (NHS England) is a key partner to life sciences companies who are keen to enhance the healthcare amenities and patient care services offered to people in UK. The NHS has some of the finest hospitals and clinicians who can help companies in their efforts to create affordable, world-class patient care systems. Initiatives around innovation, research and development.

"Our long-term business plan is based on research and innovation. The primary objective is to generate a high-quality portfolio of niche-differentiated products that answer unmet needs," said Rahul Kumar Darda, Chairman and Managing Director of Brinton.

"We continually strive for unparalleled operational excellence by harnessing on research and development, production, quality, and regulatory compliance standards. Our Global Capacity Partnership Pool (GCPP) ensures significant operational synergy in bringing innovations to life," Darda added.

