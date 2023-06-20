Cough syrup controversy: Mandaviya affirms India's zero-tolerance policy on spurious medicines following WHO's concerns

In response to concerns raised by the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the supply of contaminated cough syrups originating from India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya affirmed India's zero-tolerance policy on spurious medicines and reiterated its position as a "quality pharmacy of the world."

During a critical meeting held earlier today, Minister Mandaviya highlighted the ongoing extensive risk-based analysis being conducted to ensure the quality of medicines. "India will never bargain on the quality of medicines. We are always alert to ensure no one dies of spurious drugs," emphasised Mandaviya.

According to the news agency PTI, the Health Minister revealed that 71 companies have received show-cause letters, with 18 of them being asked to cease operations, in response to concerns expressed about alleged deaths caused by contaminated cough syrups manufactured in India.

Furthermore, Mandaviya emphasised that the government and regulators are committed to continuously conducting extensive risk-based analysis to ensure the production of high-quality medicines within the country. "We are the 'pharmacy of the world,' and we want to assure everyone that we are the 'quality pharmacy of the world'," declared the Minister.

Earlier this year in February, Tamil Nadu-based Global Pharma Healthcare recalled its whole lot of eye drops due to alleged bacterial contamination. In previous instances, India-made cough syrups were allegedly associated with the deaths of 66 children in Gambia and 18 children in Uzbekistan last year.

Last month, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification stating that from June 1, India has made tests mandatory for cough syrups before they are exported. Cough syrup exporters will have to produce a certificate of analysis issued by a government laboratory before it is exported.

India has emerged as the biggest provider of generic drugs globally, supplying over 50 per cent of the global demand for different vaccines, about 40 per cent of generic demand in the US, and about 25 per cent of total medicines in the UK.

Cough syrups alone worth $17.6 billion were exported by India in 2022-23, underscoring the nation's significant contribution to the global pharmaceutical market.