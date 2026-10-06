From urology to robotics: How RG Hospitals is building its next growth engine

The chain has 17 centres across India, comprising 13 hospitals and four outreach centres.

RG added general surgery around 2005, after initially building its business around urology. The practice now includes gallbladder, hernia and colorectal procedures, including proctology. Its gynaecology services include fibroid surgeries, myomectomies, ovarian cyst procedures and hysterectomies, including laparoscopic and robotic hysterectomies.

The business has also attracted private equity capital. In October 2024, a fund managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia acquired a majority stake in RG Scientific Enterprises in a $59 million transaction. At the time, RG had nearly 500 beds across 13 hospitals and four outreach centres.

The organised urology market remains fragmented. An Avendus report estimates the urology market at ₹27,000-28,000 crore in FY24, of which organised urology chains accounted for ₹650-700 crore, or about 2-3%. RG Stone accounted for 33% of the organised segment, followed by AINU at 27% and NU Hospitals at 24%.

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RG has multiple robotic systems installed and has ordered four Da Vinci Xi systems. “We are increasingly using robotic technology, particularly for complex procedures where open surgery may traditionally have been required,” Ojha said.

Ojha said RG plans to use robotic and minimally invasive techniques across a wider range of abdominal and pelvic procedures. In urology, this includes surgeries involving the kidneys, ureters and bladder. In general surgery, the procedures include gallbladder, hernia and colorectal surgeries.

RG started as a lithotripsy centre in Mumbai in 1987 before expanding into urology and, later, general surgery. RG currently has five hospitals and three outreach clinics in Delhi NCR. It also has two centres in Punjab and Mumbai, one each in Dehradun, Goa and Chennai and one hospital and one outreach centre in Kolkata.