Kids' nutrition is becoming a premium category as 6 in 10 parents agree to pay extra

Growing health consciousness among Indian consumers is increasingly influencing not just personal food choices but also what parents buy for their children. Nearly six in 10 parents are now willing to pay a premium for healthier snacks for their kids, signalling that children's nutrition is emerging as one of the fastest-growing opportunities in India's packaged food industry.

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According to the Farmley Healthy Snacking Report 2026, around 60% of parents surveyed said they would spend more on healthier snack alternatives for their children. The findings suggest that parents are moving beyond conventional packaged snacks and looking for products that combine nutrition, taste and convenience.

Health takes priority over price

The report, based on responses from more than 6,000 consumers across generations, professions and cities, indicates that Indian snack buyers are becoming increasingly conscious about ingredients, nutritional value and product quality rather than focusing solely on affordability. This willingness to pay extra reflects a broader shift towards preventive health and mindful eating.

As urban lifestyles become busier and snacking occasions increase, parents are placing greater emphasis on products that offer nutritional benefits without compromising on taste. This trend is encouraging food companies to introduce premium offerings made with nuts, seeds, fruits and functional ingredients.

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Protein and clean labels gain traction

The survey found that 86% of respondents consider protein an important factor while choosing snacks, while 32% said they are willing to pay a premium for protein-rich products. The growing preference for protein-rich foods is likely to influence children's snacking habits as well, with parents increasingly seeking healthier alternatives to calorie-dense processed snacks.

Consumers are also paying closer attention to ingredient quality. More than 61% preferred snacks sweetened with natural ingredients such as dates and jaggery instead of refined sugar, highlighting increasing demand for clean-label products with fewer artificial ingredients.

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Trust is built through transparency

Ingredient transparency is becoming a critical purchase driver. According to the report, 62% of respondents consider clear ingredient information the most important factor while selecting a snack brand, ahead of celebrity endorsements and influencer recommendations. This indicates that parents want brands to communicate openly about sourcing, nutritional value and product composition before making a purchase.

Quick commerce reshapes snack buying

Shopping behaviour is also evolving. The report found that Blinkit is the preferred platform for snack purchases for 31% of respondents, followed by Zepto (16%) and Instamart (15%), underscoring the growing role of quick commerce in food retail. However, physical stores continue to play an important role, with 35% of consumers saying shelf visibility significantly influences their purchase decisions.

According to Farmley, India's healthy snacking market is entering a new phase where nutrition, transparency, convenience and functionality are becoming central to consumer decisions. As parents become more informed about what goes into children's diets, the kids' nutrition segment is poised for premiumisation, creating significant opportunities for food companies that can combine taste with healthier ingredients.

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