‘Myth that Indian pharma steals IP’: Piyush Goyal’s strong rebuttal of allegations of patent theft

In a forceful response to claims that Indian pharmaceutical companies illicitly appropriate foreign patents, Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal today categorically rejected these allegations as unfounded.

Responding to media questions in Bern, Goyal termed the claims as “myths” with no factual basis. “Show me one instance where we have illegally copied any trademarks, patents, or copyrighted technology. Not one has been presented.”

Goyal underscored India’s robust respect for intellectual property rights. “During the active patent term, there have been zero reported cases of misuse,” he noted. After innovators recoup their R&D investments, he explained, Indian law rightly bars evergreening—extensions on trivial grounds that would otherwise keep prices high and deprive billions of patients worldwide of affordable medicines.

Highlighting recent reforms, Goyal detailed streamlined IPR procedures, reduced compliance burdens, and expedited approvals—moves made in close consultation with Swiss and other international pharma firms. “Not a single instance of wrongdoing was brought to our attention,” Goyal said, adding that these changes reflect India’s commitment to partnership, innovation, and transparent regulation.

Goyal reiterated India’s stance: “We have never, and will never, steal anyone’s technology. We simply won’t allow patent evergreening after the protected term, because it hurts patients everywhere. Our reforms ensure that India remains an innovation-friendly, investor-friendly destination, one that delivers life-saving medicines at fair prices.”

Looking ahead to the EFTA trade agreement implementation, Goyal thanked Swiss pharma leaders for their constructive inputs. He expressed confidence that, with mutual trust and India’s 1.4 billion–strong market, European and American companies can achieve both commercial success and broader global impact: “By offering high-quality, affordable products, they will not only boost their profits but also serve humanity.”