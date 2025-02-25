Telangana Secures Rs 11,100 crore in pharma investments at BioAsia 2025

Telangana has secured investment commitments worth Rs 11,100 crore in the life sciences sector, with the potential to create over 22,300 jobs. The announcements were made at BioAsia 2025, a life sciences and healthcare forum that brings together industry representatives, scientists, innovators, and policymakers to discuss developments in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and technology.

A significant portion of the investments is directed toward the state’s Green Pharma City initiative, with 17 MoUs signed between the Telangana government and companies such as Granules, Orbicular, Aizant, Biological E, Virchow, Jubilant, Bharat Biotech, and Sai Life Sciences. These agreements account for Rs 5,445 crore in investments and are expected to generate 9,800 jobs.

“These investments reaffirm Telangana’s position as a leading destination for life sciences, pharma, and biotech. We are committed to providing world-class infrastructure and policies that support innovation, research, and job creation in the sector,” said Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Global life sciences companies have also announced expansion plans in Hyderabad. MSD, USA, is entering Telangana’s ecosystem, citing the city’s research and manufacturing strengths. Agilisium, a Los Angeles-based data and cloud solutions company, launched its new Hyderabad office along with a Life Sciences Innovation & Talent Development Lab. ALS, a company specialising in testing and certification, is establishing a cGMP biopharma testing lab in Genome Valley. Meishi Pharma, a Lotus company, is setting up its second R&D center in Hyderabad.

Highlighting Telangana’s growing appeal to international investors, Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu said, “Over the past 12 months, we have seen a surge in investments from both domestic and global life sciences companies, establishing R&D centers, innovation hubs, and manufacturing units in the state. Telangana is rapidly integrating into the global pharma supply chain, strengthening its role in bulk drugs and generic pharma.”

Beyond investments, Telangana is focusing on strategic partnerships to advance research and workforce development. The state signed a Letter of Intent with the University of Queensland to collaborate on AI-driven healthcare, biotech, and digital innovations. It has also been selected as the first Indian hub under the World Economic Forum’s Indian Digital Health Activator, a program aimed at strengthening public-private collaboration in digital health.

To support talent development, the government is planning a dedicated Life Sciences University and highlighted the Young India Skills University, which recently completed its first chemistry skills program. “Skilling and workforce development remain our key priorities. We are ensuring that our talent pool is globally competitive and industry-ready,” Sridhar Babu added.

The state is also expanding its pharma infrastructure, with plans to develop ten new pharma villages between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the upcoming Regional Ring Road (RRR), expected to generate over five lakh jobs in life sciences and related sectors.