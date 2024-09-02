Union Health Ministry introduces new guidelines to elevate healthcare standards in public hospitals

Aimed at improving healthcare services in the country, the Union Health Ministry has rolled out comprehensive operational guidelines for public hospitals. Approved recently, these guidelines set standards aimed at improving the quality of care in government healthcare institutions across the nation.

For the first time, hospitals are required to adhere to minimum standards in both services and human resources. The guidelines highlight the need for hospitals to maintain adequate staffing levels, addressing ongoing issues of understaffing and resource shortages, particularly in rural and underserved regions.

Directed at institutions such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), the guidelines classify patient care services into three categories: vital, essential, and desirable.

Ensuring a baseline level of care for all citizens, ‘vital’ services are compulsory across every facility, focussing on essential services that are crucial for patient care. This stratification aims to equalise healthcare quality across different regions.

Dinesh Kumar, Joint Director at the Union Health Ministry, highlighted the importance of these standards. “The implementation of these guidelines is a critical step towards ensuring that every patient receives consistent and quality care, regardless of where they are treated,” he said.

Further, hospitals are encouraged to adopt practices aimed at enhancing the overall patient experience. This includes the integration of digital health tools and patient feedback systems, streamlining operations to make healthcare more responsive to patient needs. “This approach shows a shift in the government’s healthcare strategy, focusing not only on treatment but also on improving patient satisfaction,” said a senior official in the union health ministry.

To enforce compliance, a monitoring system has also been introduced by the government. Hospitals are now required to report adherence to the guidelines and submit proposals for approval, particularly when significant changes or funding are involved, as per the guidelines. This represents an increased level of accountability, aiming to standardise care across the country’s healthcare institutions, the government said.