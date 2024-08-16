'File FIR within 6 hours': Centre's directive to protect healthcare workers amid uproar over Kolkata doctor's rape and murder

In response to the recent tragic incident at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a doctor was raped and murdered, the Union Health Ministry has issued a directive mandating that all government hospitals, both central and state-run, file police complaints within six hours of any violence on their premises.

The directive specifies that the head of the institution will be held accountable if this requirement is not met.

The ministry's notice highlights the growing incidence of violence against healthcare workers, particularly in government hospitals. "Recently, it has been observed that violence has become common against doctors and other healthcare staff. A number of healthcare workers suffered physical violence during the course of their duty. Many were threatened or exposed to verbal aggression," the notice stated.

The ministry emphasized that such violence is often perpetrated by patients or their attendants, and in such cases, the institutional head must ensure that an FIR is lodged within six hours.

This directive comes amid widespread protests following the incident at RG Kar Medical College, where medical professionals across the country have gone on strike, demanding better protection and safer working conditions.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also announced a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services starting from 6 am on Saturday, August 17, in solidarity with the protests.

The situation has prompted the Calcutta High Court to take a strong stance against the Bengal government, particularly concerning alleged lapses by the hospital administration. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to lead a rally demanding justice for the victim, calling for the death penalty for the main accused, who has been arrested by the CBI.

The investigation into the case has now been transferred from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, as per the High Court's orders.

The CBI has already begun its probe, with a team visiting the hospital and summoning five doctors for questioning. Additionally, the Kolkata police detained nine individuals following a night of violence and vandalism at the hospital's Emergency building.