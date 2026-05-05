Want to use semaglutide to lose weight? Listen to what doctors have to say first

The use of semaglutide in India is expanding beyond diabetes care, as more people turn to it for weight loss. What was once prescribed largely for Type 2 diabetes is now being sought by a wider set of users, including those without a prior diagnosis.

Originally developed by Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk and sold under brands such as Ozempic and Wegovy, semaglutide is now seeing the entry of lower-cost generic versions after patent expiry in March, making the treatment more affordable in India.

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Doctors say they are seeing a steady rise in patients who have already started the drug before consulting a specialist. Lower prices, easier access and growing awareness are driving demand, but clinicians caution that uptake is outpacing medical supervision.

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Why more Indians are turning to semaglutide

Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist that helps regulate appetite and blood sugar, and is used to treat diabetes and obesity. Semaglutide works by reducing appetite and slowing digestion, which lowers food intake over time. For patients who have struggled with diet and exercise, it offers a medical option that delivers measurable results.

Clinical studies show weight loss of 10–20% in many patients, alongside benefits such as improved blood sugar control and reduced cardiovascular risk.

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In India, affordability is emerging as a key trigger. With patent expiry and the entry of generic versions, monthly costs currently between ₹10,000 and ₹25,000 have fallen by 90%, widening access.

Doctors say demand is also coming from individuals without diagnosed metabolic conditions who are seeking quicker weight loss, often influenced by social media or peer networks.

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What users report after starting the drug

Early consumer data indicates that the impact of semaglutide is not limited to weight reduction. A study by Pronto Consult tracking 783 users found that 68% achieved more than 5% weight loss, while 74% reported appetite suppression and 66% reduced impulsive eating.

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The changes extend to daily habits and self-perception. About 63% reported higher confidence, 61% said they bought new clothes and 42% were able to fit into older ones.

Doctors say these behavioural changes points out at how appetite regulation influences routine choices, though they caution that such changes need to be supported by structured care to be sustained.

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Why doctors say do not start without advice

Clinicians across cities report a clear trend, patients arriving after already starting the drug, often without baseline investigations or a defined treatment plan.

The therapy requires careful initiation, beginning with a low dose, followed by gradual escalation and regular monitoring. Without this, patients may discontinue due to side effects or continue despite complications.

“This is not an over-the-counter solution,” says Dr Gagandeep Singh, a metabolic health specialist at Redial Clinic, New Delhi. “The responsible use of GLP-1 means integrating it into a structured programme.”

Doctors add that proper use also involves nutritional planning, especially higher protein intake, and resistance training to preserve muscle mass.

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What can go wrong without supervision

Common side effects include nausea, vomiting and weakness, particularly when dosing is not managed carefully.

Doctors also point to less visible risks. Data suggests that up to 40% of weight lost on semaglutide may come from lean muscle mass. “Everyone is focused on how much weight is lost. Almost nobody is asking what kind of weight you’re losing,” says Dr Singh.

Loss of muscle can reduce metabolic rate and affect long-term outcomes. At the same time, many patients regain weight within a year of stopping the drug if lifestyle changes are not sustained.

Doctors say this creates a cycle where short-term weight loss is followed by regain, sometimes with a higher proportion of body fat.

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Who needs careful screening before use

Semaglutide is not suitable for everyone. Patients with a history of pancreatitis, certain thyroid conditions or serious gastrointestinal disorders require careful evaluation before starting treatment. It is also not advised during pregnancy or breastfeeding.

Experts recommend baseline screening, including thyroid function tests and metabolic assessment, before initiating therapy.

“Without monitoring body composition and metabolic markers, you may end up solving one number while worsening the overall metabolic picture,” says Dr Singh.

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Why the drug is not a substitute for surgery

Doctors say GLP-1 therapies are an important addition to obesity management but do not replace established treatments, particularly in severe cases.

“Bariatric surgery remains the most effective treatment for severe obesity because it delivers the greatest and most durable weight loss, while also improving or even resolving major obesity-related diseases such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension and sleep apnea,” says Dr Anshuman Kaushal, Director, Robotic GI, Minimal Access and Bariatric Surgery, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

He adds that while newer drugs can help many patients, their benefits often depend on long-term adherence and access. For people living with severe obesity, surgery still offers the strongest evidence for sustained metabolic improvement, better health outcomes and lasting quality-of-life gains.

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Why this matters more in India

India’s metabolic profile adds complexity to the way such drugs are used. South Asians tend to develop insulin resistance, fatty liver disease and cardiovascular risk at lower body mass indices than Western populations, a pattern often described as “thin outside, fat inside”.

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This means that visible weight loss alone may not reflect underlying metabolic health. Doctors say that without proper evaluation and follow-up, treatment may overlook deeper risks.

At the same time, wider access is expected to accelerate adoption. With prices likely to fall further and awareness rising, clinicians anticipate a further increase in use, both supervised and unsupervised. India already has over 200 million people living with obesity, diabetes and hypertension combined, making the way these therapies are used a matter of public health importance.

“This is more than a pharmaceutical milestone, it’s a public health opportunity,” says Dr Singh. “If used within a structured, supervised programme, GLP-1 can help many patients improve metabolic health. If reduced to a quick-fix injection, it risks becoming a short-term trend.”