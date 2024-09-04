'Customised Experience': JPL Group transforms a royal residence into the enchanting Aalia Boutique Hotel

The luxury hospitality scene in India has been significantly enriched with the launch of Aalia Collection, a new boutique hotel brand introduced by the JPL Group in April 2024. This ambitious venture aims to offer a distinctive blend of heritage and modern luxury, with its first properties in Uttarakhand and North Goa.

While talking to Business Today, Kavinder Besoya, Chief Operating Officer at Aalia Collection, shared insights into the brand’s vision during a recent interview. He described Aalia Collection as more than just high-end accommodations, aiming instead to create a deeply personal and immersive experience for its guests. “We want our guests to feel like they are stepping into a world that is both luxurious and intimately connected to its surroundings,” Besoya explained.

One of the key elements of Aalia Collection’s strategy is its careful selection of properties. Besoya emphasized that each location was chosen for its historical and cultural significance, aiming to offer guests an authentic connection to their environment. “Each property in our collection has been meticulously selected not just for its luxury but for its ability to tell a story,” Besoya noted. This approach is exemplified by the Kinwani House in Narendra Nagar, Rishikesh, which Besoya described as a prime example of the brand’s vision. “Kinwani House is not just a luxurious residence; it’s a piece of history that offers a unique and immersive experience with its breathtaking views of the Ganges.”

Aalia Collection’s commitment to personalization is another cornerstone of its approach. Besoya highlighted the brand’s focus on offering a limited number of rooms per property to ensure a more intimate and customized experience. “By maintaining a smaller number of rooms, we are able to offer our guests a level of personalization and attention that larger properties simply cannot match,” he said.

Looking ahead, Aalia Collection plans to expand its portfolio while staying true to its core philosophy. Besoya assured that each new property will be selected with the same care and attention to detail as the initial ones, maintaining the brand’s standards of luxury and exclusivity. “Our expansion will be done thoughtfully to ensure that every new property continues to reflect our commitment to providing unique and culturally rich experiences,” Besoya concluded.

Aalia Collection is poised to make a significant impact on the luxury hospitality market in India. For travellers seeking a blend of heritage and modern luxury Aalia Collection represents a promising new destination.