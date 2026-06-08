IndiGo’s 2030 flightpath: 3,000 daily flights, 550 aircraft and 200 million passengers

India’s largest airline IndiGo has unveiled an ambitious growth roadmap aimed at carrying 200 million passengers annually by FY30, nearly double its current scale, while significantly expanding its international footprint and reducing exposure to currency-related risks.

As part of the Analysts Day on Monday, the airline outlined a multi-pronged strategy centred on fleet growth, higher capacity, increased aircraft ownership and stronger connectivity.

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The carrier also expects to cross a major milestone by the end of FY27, when it looks to welcome one billion passengers since its inception.

The airline has seen some turmoil in the past few months due to operational issues and geopolitical situation. In December 2025, it saw massive network disruptions due to the pilot shortage and regulatory interventions, adding to the grounding of its fleet for 3-4 days.

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Daily departures

IndiGo, which has daily departures of 2,200, plans to take it to 3,000 by FY30. To achieve, it is recruiting more pilots and crew and training cadet pilots to ensure human resources availability.

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Focus on international expansion

While retaining its dominance in the domestic market, IndiGo plans to increase the share of international capacity to 40% by 2030 as it accelerates overseas expansion.

The strategy is backed by investments in wide-body aircraft and new international routes, reflecting the airline’s growing focus on long-haul and premium international travel opportunities.

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Fleet ownership

IndiGo currently owns only 20% of its fleet, while the rest is operating and damp leases. The rupee depreciation added to the airline's losses as all aircraft leases are dollar-denominated, which means IndiGo's lease rentals skyrocketed due to the falling rupee.

The airline plans to scale the ownership model to 30-40% of the total fleet by FY30, to hedge the risk posed by currency depreciation.

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Passengers

IndiGo welcomed 100 million passengers in a year in FY24 and looks at adding another 100 million by FY30. It took nine years to serve 100 million customers for the airline but today, it takes nine months to serve 100 million customers. The target is to serve 200 million customers in a year by FY30.

The strategy is further enhancing metro to non-metro connectivity and the international sector in the coming years.

Capacity

The airline capacity ASK, available set kilometre, a perimeter to measure an airline’s carrying capacity, stands at 172 billion, and the plan is to take it to 300 billion by FY30. ASK is used to calculate crucial unit revenue, cost and profit margins for airlines.

Aircraft

From 441 aircraft to 550 by FY30, IndiGo has a huge order book. The airline already has one of the youngest aircraft fleet with average age of aircraft around 4.9 years. It adds one aircraft per week to its fleet. The airline has ordered wide-body aircraft as part of its international expansion.

