Airtel launches packs for new users with up to 126GB data benefits, prices start at Rs 178

Bharti Airtel has launched five new recharge plans that offer data benefits up to 126GB. The cheapest among the plans has been priced at Rs 178. These plans have been offered as First Recharge (FRC) via Airtel's official website, MyAirtel mobile app, Airtel store. Since they are FRC packs, they can be availed by new customers only.

The Rs 178 pack offers 1GB 3G/4G data every data along with unlimited voice calls on local and national networks, as well as unlimited roaming. Users will also get 100 free SMS per day. The pack is valid for a period of 28 days.

The next FRC plan by Airtel has been priced at Rs 229, and offers 1.4GB 3G/4G data daily. The pack comes with unlimited voice calls, 100 free SMS and a validity of 28 days. The 344 Airtel FRC plan comes with 2GB per day along with unlimited calls, 100 free SMS and 28 days validity period.

The highest among the new plans, Rs 495 and Rs 559, comes with 1.4GB daily data benefits, unlimited local, STD and national roaming, and 100 free SMS per day. The validity periods of these two plans are 84 days and 90 days respectively.