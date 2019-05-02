Airtel Thanks program with premium benefits relaunched

Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecom players in the country, has relaunched its Airtel Thanks program. Introduced first in October last year, the program offered various benefits such as membership to premium services including Amazon Prime, three months Netflix subscription, phone protection to name a few, to Airtel customers. Just like last year, this new Thanks Program has been designed to deliver exclusive rewards to Airtel users.

Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel says, "AirtelThanks is an ambitious program that is built on deep technology and incredible partnerships. In its latest avatar, we are evolving the program to deliver highly differentiated experiences that are tailored to our customers' needs. We are also segmenting our customer base and ensuring that our high-value customers get VIP service. We are investing in data science, machine learning and smart APIs to develop these experiences in partnership with digital first brands like Amazon. We are excited about the future of this program and our customers can expect more brilliant experiences in the coming months."

Airtel continues to partner with premium content brands such as Amazon Prime, Netflix and Zee 5 to name a few. However, this time, Airtel has created three tiers - silver, gold and platinum - for the relaunched Airtel Thanks program. Silver tier would entitle consumers to the world of basic content, which includes access to Airtel TV and Wynk. Those in Gold tier will get access to many add on telecom benefits, and access on premium content or financial services. This includes Netflix Gift worth Rs 1500, Amazon Prime at No extra cost, Airtel TV premium, Wynk music and Airtel Secure. The platinum tier will have access to VIP service from Airtel, premium content, e-books, device protection, and exclusive invites and priority access to events and sales.

The Netflix Gift benefit can be availed just once, so if the customer has redeemed the benefit in the first phase of Airtel Thanks, they won't be entitled to another Netflix Gift of Rs 1500.

Airtel is also offering benefits of Amazon Prime membership to its prepaid customers and has launched a new Rs 299 bundle with Amazon Prime membership, 2.5 GB/day and unlimited calls for 28 days.

The 'My Airtel' app that displayed the account information, was a gateway to bill payments and recharge, access Thanks benefits has now been renamed as 'Airtel Thanks'. Already available for download/update, as soon as the consumer logs in the app, it shows the tier customer belongs too.

Vodafone, too, is offering benefits including Amazon Prime membership, 3 months of Netflix, mobile damage protection and more to Vodafone RED postpaid users.

