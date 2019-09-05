JioFiber offers internet speed of 100Mbps, 250Mbps, 500Mbps, 1Gbps; plans start at Rs 699

India's youngest and only profitable telecom service provider, Reliance Jio on Thursday formally launched its wired broadband offering JioFiber across 1,600 cities in India. The service enables high-speed broadband internet and video calling, along with free data and voice calls. Under its various plans, JioFiber offers internet speed ranging from 100Mbps to 1 Gbps.

Reliance Jio's plans start at Rs 699 and will go up to Rs 8,499, and offer high-speed internet and free voice calls. The lowest tariff will start with 100 Mbps speed and can be upgraded up to 1Gbps speed. Most of the Jio's tariff plans come with access to all the services.

Launched on August 12, JioFiber, which has the potential to change the broadband landscape in India, offers a free 4K TV set, free voice calls for life from a landline phone, 100 megabits (mbps) to 1 GBPS broadband speed at a subscription rate of Rs 699 a month.

JioFiber's monthly pre-paid tarrifs:

Reliance Jio's Rs 699 Bronze Plan

Speed: Up to 100mbps (Unlimited)

Benefits: High speed data for 30 days (100GB + 50 GB Extra)

Free Voice anywhere in India from a landline phone

Video Calling/ Call Conferencing: Included worth Rs 1200 per Year

Gaming: Included worth Rs 1200 per Year

Networking services: Content sharing at home and outside

Device Secutity: Upto five devices worth Rs 999 per Year

Gift: Muse 6W speaker worth Rs 2,999

Reliance Jio's Rs 849 Silver Plan

Speed: 100mbps (Unlimited)

Plan Benefits: High speed data for 30 days (200GB+ 200GB Extra)

Free Voice anywhere in India from a landline phone

Video Calling/ Call Conferencing: Included worth Rs 1200 per Year

Gaming: Included worth Rs 1200 per Year

Networking services: Content sharing at home and outside

Device Secutity: Upto five devices worth Rs 999 per Year

Goodie: Thump 2 12W speakers worth Rs 3,999

Reliance Jio's Rs 2499 Diamond Plan

Speed: 500 mbps

Plan Benefits: Unlimited high speed data for 30 days (1250GB + 250 GB Extra)

Free Voice anywhere in India from a landline phone

Video Calling/ Call Conferencing: Included worth Rs 1200 per Year

Gaming: Included worth Rs 1200 per Year

Networking services: Content sharing at home and outside

Device Secutity: Upto five devices worth Rs 999 per Year

VR Experience: Theatre-like personal experience on a VR headset

Premium Content: First Day-First Show movies, special sports content

Goodie: 24-inch HD TV worth Rs 12,990

Reliance Jio's Rs 3999 Platinum Plan

Speed: 1 GBPS

Plan Benefits: Unlimited high speed data for 30 days (2500 GB)

Free Voice anywhere in India from a landline phone

Video Calling/ Call Conferencing: Included worth Rs 1200 per Year

Gaming: Included worth Rs 1200 per Year

Networking services: Content sharing at home and outside

Device Secutity: Upto five devices worth Rs 999 per Year

VR Experience: VR headset

Premium Content: First Day-First Show movies, special sports content

Reliance Jio's Rs 8499 Titanium Plan

Speed: 1 Gbps

Plan Benefits: Unlimited high speed data for 30 days (5000 GB)

Free Voice anywhere in India from a landline phone

Video Calling/ Call Conferencing: Included worth Rs 1200 per Year

Gaming: Included worth Rs 1200 per Year

Networking services: Content sharing at home and outside

Device Secutity: Upto five devices worth Rs 999 per Year

VR Experience: VR headset

Premium Content: First Day-First Show movies, special sports content

Additionally, the customers will have to pay Rs 2,500 at the time of getting a connection, out of which Rs 1,500 is a security deposit and Rs 1,000 for installation charges, which is non-refundable.

Reliance Jio's JioFiber service will combine high-speed internet, voice calls, television and movies, along with additional features for multiplayer gaming, multiparty video conferencing, virtual shopping, viewing through VR headsets and home security.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

ALSO READ:Jio Fiber broadband: First Day, First Show feature available in plans starting Rs 2,499