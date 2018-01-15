Reliance Jio 1GB, 1.5GB data packs starting at Rs 149; all plans at a glance

To mark the New Year, Reliance Jio came up with a revised sheet of data plans which are cheaper and also extend the validity period substantially. The company is offering the data packs on its official website and even on the MyJio app.

New Year began with good news for all major telecom operators with a heavy influx of users. Reliance Jio topped the list in Nov 2017 by adding around 61 lakh new subscribers. Airtel came second with 43 lakh new connections.

Reliance Communications, however, saw a sharp decline losing around 2.57 subscribers. The overall number of connections plummeted despite the growth shown by Reliance Jio and Airtel.

Following convention, the revised plans by Jio have been countered by other industry leaders like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone. Airtel extended the validity period of its Rs 448 plan to 82 days and the Rs 509 plan will give a validity of 91 days.

Vodafone's plans are slightly behind with the 1GB FUP limit. The Rs 458 plan is offering a validity of 70 days and the Rs 509 plan will give you a validity of 84 days.

Reliance Jio on the other hand, has focused on the cheaper plans with its Rs 149 and Rs 198 recharge plans. The company claims the Rs 149 plan will be the cheapest data pack with a daily FUP of 1GB.

Let's take a detailed look at the Happy New Year 2018 plans from Reliance Jio:

Rs 149: The plan will offer 1GB data daily for a month which amounts to 28GB in 28 days. According to the company this will be the lowest ever tariff in the industry.

Rs 349: The plan is offering 70 days of validity with a total of 70GB data. Earlier, the same data was available with the Rs 399 plan.

Rs 399: The plan will also get a boost in validity, the plan that used to offer 1GB data for 70 days will now provide 84GB data for 84 days.

Rs 449: This new plan will give a hassle free experience of 91 days with 1GB data limit per day.

Users with a bigger appetite for data will also get a healthy boost. The company has introduced special 1.5GB per day data plans. The company claims this will be the lowest per GB rate in the entire industry.

Starting from as low as Rs 198, the plan will give 1.5GB data per day for a period of 28 days. The Rs 398 plan will offer a total of 105GB data over a period of 70 days.

The Rs 448 plan will now provide 126GB of data for a period of 84 days and the Rs 498 plan will give a total of 136GB data over a period of 91 days.

A company source claimed that "this is the first of many announcements to come" and that "2018 will bring unprecedented value to all Jio customers." Following convention, these revised plans will have a ripple effect on the other telecom operators in the country.