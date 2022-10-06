Reliance Jio kicks off 5G beta trials in Delhi, users report download speed of 1 Gbps

Reliance Jio on Thursday commenced beta trials of 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, and Kolkata. According to an ANI report, users downloaded at 1 Gbps speed during the trial run. Reliance Jio said that the 5G services will be provided on an invitation basis in the first phase. The customers joining via invitation will get unlimited data with up to 1 Gbps speed. Others will get 5G signals gradually in a phased manner. Beta trial for other cities is expected to be announced shortly.

Rajesh, an internet user from Delhi, said that he is satisfied with the 5G speed being offered. He added that 5G is most welcome in Delhi and it should be made available soon. As per his statement, a lot of students and businessmen joined the internet community during the pandemic period, and offering them 5G speed will help them further.

Airtel today released a list of smartphones that support 5G service. The list included brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, OnePlus RealMe, and Oppo. Some of the models on the list are MI10I, XIAOMI MI10T, XIAOMI MI10TPRO, OPPO F21 PRO, REALME8, ONEPLUS NORD CE, and others.

Reliance Jio and Airtel launched their 5G services in various parts of the country. Reliance Jio has rolled out its 5G service as a beta trial, Airtel 5G, on the other hand, has launched its pilot project in eight cities: Delhi, Varanasi, Nagpur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Siliguri.



It is to be noted that 5G-enabled smartphones can only support the high-speed 5G services from Jio and Airtel. Those with 2G, 3G, or 4G smartphones have to buy new phones to avail of the service. Smartphone companies are offering 5G smartphones at discounted rates this festive season. Brands like Realme and Lava have even announced to launch of 5G phones at an affordable cost of under Rs 10,000.

