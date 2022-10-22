Reliance Jio launches 5G Wi-Fi services in high footfall places; True 5G in Chennai, Nathdwara

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio) on Saturday said that it has launched JioTrue5G-powered Wi-Fi services in high footfall areas like educational institutes, religious places, railway stations, bus stands, commercial hubs and more. Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said that the telecom major has extended the Jio True 5G pilot beta trial to Chennai and Nathdwara, Rajasthan, which is in addition to the JioTrue5G service, and the Jio Welcome Offer in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

“5G cannot remain an exclusive service to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. This is a step in that direction to enable every Indian with JioTrue5G. Today, we have powered the first True5G-enabled Wi-Fi service at the holy town of Nathdwara and the temple of Lord Srinathji. With this, we will power many more such locations and allow them to trial our services. In addition, we welcome Chennai as our latest city to be added to Jio True5G Welcome Offer,” Ambani said in a release.

Reliance Jio announced its True 5G earlier this month and it claims that its unique spectrum holdings in the network, allow it to provide superior 5G infrastructure. Reliance Jio is the largest and the most appropriate mix of wireless spectrum for 5G across 700MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands. Jio is the only operator with the 700 MHz low-band spectrum.

Reliance Jio, India's biggest telecom carrier by subscribers, on Friday reported 28 per cent growth in the September quarter net profit. The net profit stands at Rs 4,518 crore, while its revenue rose 20.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 22,521 crore.

The telecom giant said the revenue from its operations spiked by 20.2 per cent to Rs 22,521 crore for the September quarter, from Rs 18,735 crore a year ago.

Its operating margin improved marginally to 26.3 per cent from 26.2 per cent in Q2 this fiscal. While the net profit margin also saw a nominal improvement and rose to 17 per cent in the September quarter from 16.9 per cent in FY21.

The debt-equity ratio increased to 0.18, while its EBITDA margin improved 90 basis points to 51% on a sequential basis. The EBITDA was at Rs 11,489 crore in the second quarter up from Rs 10,964 crore in the previous quarter of June 2022.

