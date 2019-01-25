Reliance Jio offers long term recharge plans at Rs 594 and Rs 297, here are the details

It's raining long-term validity plans. After Bharti Airtel and BSNL, its Reliance Jio now. Jio, in a bid to one-up its competitors has launched two new long validity plans at Rs 594 and Rs 297 but there is a catch! It's not for everyone and is available only for people who have JioPhones. The new Rs 297 and Rs 594 prepaid Jio recharge plans are unlimited data plans and offer subscription to Jio apps and some SMS benefits. This has been a long awaited update for the JipPhone users as they could take advantage of only monthly plans up until now.

The new long-term recharge plans are an extension of the currently active Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama Offer. With the Rs 297 recharge plan, Jio Phone users can have 0.5GB of high-speed data per day for 84 days. That means a total of 42GB data is available for the user who get Rs 297 recharge plan with the 84-day validity. There will also be complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps. Additionally, Jio is also offering 300 SMS messages.

On the other hand, Jio Phone users opting for Rs 594 recharge plan will get 0.5GB high-speed data per day for 168 days. This means that a grand total of 84GB data is available for the user who recharges with Rs 594 plan for the entire validity period. The Rs 549 Jio recharge also offers a subscription to Jio apps and includes 300 SMS messages.

Both Rs 594 and Rs 297 recharge plans come with unlimited voice calling benefits. After the expiration of the data, users will continue to get data access at 64Kbps speed.

The Rs 297 and Rs 594 recharge plans offered by Reliance Jio are in line with the existing Rs 49, Rs 99, and Rs 153 Jio Phone recharges that all are designed with 28 days of validity.

The JioPhone Rs 49 recharge plan offers free voice calling, 50 SMS, unlimited access to Jio apps, and a total of 1GB data for the entire validity period of 28 days. The Rs 99 plan offers 14GB data, unlimited voice calling, 300SMS, and free access to Jio apps for the entire validity period i.e. 28 days. The Rs 153 plan that offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, free access to Jio apps and 1.5GB high speed data per day for 28 days.

Edited By: Udit Verma

