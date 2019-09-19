Reliance JioFiber effect: ACT Fibernet launches gaming subscription service

Reliance JioFiber announced its entry into the fixed-line broadband space earlier this month and the existing players have already begun tweaking and launching additional services to take on the looming storm. In response to zero-latency gaming promised by Jio Fiber, ACT Fibernet has launched two new gaming packs in two subscriptions in India- one month and for six months, and the benefits differ with each pack.

The ACT offers its broadband internet services in 18 cities in India, including the Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. The company has announced that its one-month gaming pack called 'A-Game Basic' is priced at Rs 500 (excluding taxes) and will have a validity of 30 days. The 'A-Game Ultra pack' from ACT comes with a validity of 6 months and costs Rs 2000 + taxes. To counter the zero-latency gaming of Jio Fiber, ACT is offering services like Speed on Demand Data Boost, Partner Benefits and in-game rewards. The company will be bringing World of Warship game to India and has already partnered with Wargaming Group, a Belarusian video game company headquartered in Cyprus.

"We are extremely excited to partner with World of Warships for their India launch. The rich multi-player experience with strategies and quasi-real battles provide for great gaming experience which can be enjoyed by diverse age groups. Together we will work to build gaming in India and World of warships to a huge success," Ravi Karthik, Head of Marketing, Atria Convergence Technologies, said in a statement.

To help gamers have an interrupted experience, ACT is offering Speed on Demand capability, allowing the players to improve their internet plan on-demand via the SpeedBoost feature. SpeedBoost allows the players to boost the speeds up to 300 Mbps. If the player requires more data, then he could opt for DataBoost where the gamer will get additional data of 200GB data per month on A-Game Basic pack and 1800GB on A-Game Ultra pack.

Further, Act has also joined hands with gaming partners like Zotac Gaming, Western Digital, Games The Shop, CyberPunk 2077 etc. for exclusive coupons that can be redeemed on purchases from respective brands.

"ACT Fibernet is known to provide the best gaming experience with high speeds, low latency and negligible packet losses. With the gaming industry in India now beginning to grow, we believe our proposition of a gaming pack puts together in one place what the customer wants - speeds, data, low pings, in-game benefits and offers will meet the needs of gamers and enable a delightful gaming experience," Karthik said.

