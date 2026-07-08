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From fields to fuel: How grains are becoming the engine of India's ethanol drive

From fields to fuel: How grains are becoming the engine of India's ethanol drive

Grain-based ethanol now contributes nearly 67% of total supplies, with maize retaining its position as the single largest feedstock.

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Jul 8, 2026 2:33 PM IST
From fields to fuel: How grains are becoming the engine of India's ethanol driveMaize remains India’s single largest feedstock, with 2.58 billion litres of ethanol supplied. However, the latest supply pattern also points to an increasingly diversified feedstock ecosystem.

India’s Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme continues to gain strength, supported by a more diversified and resilient feedstock basket, according to the latest ethanol supply data released by the All India Distillers’ Association (AIDA).

The ongoing Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025-26 points to the growing maturity of India’s biofuel ecosystem, with grain-based feedstocks continuing to dominate ethanol production and a wider mix of raw materials improving supply stability.

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As of June 2026, cumulative ethanol supplies stood at 7.17 billion litres against contracted volumes of 10.48 billion litres, reflecting an overall supply achievement of 68% during the ongoing supply year.

The latest data show that grain-based ethanol accounts for nearly 67% of total ethanol supplied, or 4.80 billion litres, while sugarcane-based feedstocks contributed 2.38 billion litres, or 33%. This reaffirms the strategic role of grains in sustaining India’s ethanol blending programme.

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Diversified feedstock mix

Maize remains India’s single largest feedstock, with 2.58 billion litres of ethanol supplied. However, the latest supply pattern also points to an increasingly diversified feedstock ecosystem.

Ethanol produced from surplus FCI grains reached 1.77 billion litres, while sugarcane juice contributed 1.44 billion litres, B-heavy molasses 820 million litres, and damaged food grains 450 million litres.

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The balanced contribution from multiple feedstocks has strengthened supply resilience, reduced dependence on any single agricultural crop, and helped ensure uninterrupted ethanol availability through the year.

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The evolving feedstock mix marks another important milestone in India’s transition towards a more sustainable and secure biofuel economy.

Vijendra Singh, President, All India Distillers’ Association (AIDA), says diversification has reduced dependence on any single crop, improved year-round feedstock availability, and strengthened India’s energy security.

“As the country moves beyond the E20 milestone, policy support for higher ethanol blends, flex-fuel vehicles, ethanol-diesel blending, and next-generation biofuels will be essential to fully utilise the significant production capacity created by the industry,” he says.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Jul 8, 2026 2:33 PM IST
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