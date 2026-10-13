Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
industry
top story
Telecom ARPU rises, but prepaid users generate more revenue than postpaid customers

Telecom ARPU rises, but prepaid users generate more revenue than postpaid customers

The monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) for prepaid services stood at ₹200.72 in the April-June quarter of 2026, compared with ₹114.26 for postpaid services.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 1:35 AM IST
Telecom ARPU rises, but prepaid users generate more revenue than postpaid customersOverall wireless ARPU rose 1.19% sequentially to ₹187.12 in the June quarter from ₹184.91 in the March quarter. On a year-on-year basis, wireless ARPU increased 3.11%.

India’s prepaid mobile users are generating nearly 76% more average monthly revenue per user than postpaid subscribers, highlighting a striking difference in revenue realisation across the country’s wireless telecom market.

The monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) for prepaid services stood at ₹200.72 in the April-June quarter of 2026, compared with ₹114.26 for postpaid services, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) latest Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Overall wireless ARPU rose 1.19% sequentially to ₹187.12 in the June quarter from ₹184.91 in the March quarter. On a year-on-year basis, wireless ARPU increased 3.11%.

The divergence between prepaid and postpaid ARPU raises questions about how subscriber behaviour, tariff structures and customer composition influence revenue generation in India’s telecom industry.

Prepaid leads on reported ARPU

Prepaid ARPU was approximately 75.7% higher than postpaid ARPU during the quarter. The figures challenge the conventional assumption that postpaid customers necessarily generate more revenue for telecom operators.

However, the data does not establish why prepaid ARPU is higher. Differences in the composition of subscriber bases, plan selection, recharge behaviour and the services included in individual tariffs could influence the reported figures.

Advertisement

The distinction is important because ARPU measures average revenue per user, rather than the price of a particular plan or the profitability of a customer segment. A higher ARPU does not automatically translate into higher margins, as the cost of serving subscribers also matters.

Telecom revenue continues to expand

The increase in overall ARPU came alongside growth in data consumption and the subscriber base. Wireless mobile data usage rose 8.30% sequentially to 84,424 petabytes in the June quarter, while average monthly data consumption per wireless data subscriber increased 6.32% to 28.39 GB.

At the same time, average revenue realisation per GB declined 5.07% to ₹7.13 from ₹7.51 in the preceding quarter. The contrasting trends suggest that greater data consumption does not necessarily translate into proportionately higher revenue per unit of usage.

Advertisement

The telecom sector’s gross revenue reached ₹1.068 lakh crore in the June quarter, up 10.50% year-on-year. Adjusted gross revenue (AGR) rose 9.19% year-on-year to ₹88,796 crore.

Telecom ARPU and subscriber trends

Indicator

April–June 2026

Change

Prepaid monthly ARPU

₹200.72

Postpaid monthly ARPU

₹114.26

Overall wireless monthly ARPU

₹187.12

Up 1.19% QoQ; 3.11% YoY

Prepaid ARPU premium over postpaid

75.7%

Average monthly mobile data usage per subscriber

28.39 GB

Up 6.32% QoQ

Total wireless mobile data usage

84,424 petabytes

Up 8.30% QoQ

Revenue realisation per GB

₹7.13

Down 5.07% QoQ

Telecom sector gross revenue

₹1,06,797 crore

Up 10.50% YoY

Adjusted gross revenue (AGR)

₹88,796 crore

Up 9.19% YoY

Source: TRAI, Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report, April–June 2026.

What the numbers mean for operators

For telecom operators, the challenge is to convert rising consumption into sustainable revenue growth while managing network investment and service costs. The prepaid-postpaid ARPU gap also underscores the importance of understanding customer mix rather than treating subscriber additions alone as a measure of commercial performance.

Advertisement

TRAI’s report provides sector-wide averages and does not explain the causes of the ARPU difference or provide a company-wise breakdown of prepaid and postpaid revenue. Determining whether the gap reflects tariff choices, usage patterns or subscriber composition would require more detailed operator-level data.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 1:35 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more