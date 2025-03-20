'Job security is dead...': Viral post exposes grim future for Big Tech employees as firms slash jobs without rehiring

Recent layoffs in the IT sector are sending shockwaves through the industry, challenging long-held beliefs about job security in top tech firms. Driven by economic uncertainties, automation, and a push for efficiency, companies are aggressively cutting costs — often at the expense of their workforce. A viral Reddit post has further fueled discussions, shedding light on the harsh realities faced by professionals across Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon.

“Job security in Big Tech is a thing of the past,” the user wrote. “The days when working for top tech companies meant long-term stability are over. AI is reshaping the workforce, making several roles redundant, and mid-career professionals are particularly vulnerable. People in their late 30s and early 40s are at a crossroads—too senior for entry-level jobs but not yet in executive roles.”

The post also highlighted the growing trend of companies eliminating roles permanently, with no intention of rehiring. “Amazon’s workforce reductions are more aggressive than before. While the company used to trim around 7-8% of employees annually due to performance reviews, that number has now surged into double digits. Layoffs are being carried out with ruthless efficiency, with little regard for employee well-being.”

While global tech hubs like London, Silicon Valley, and Dubai face severe slowdowns, the post noted that India's job market appears slightly more stable. However, the broader outlook remains grim, with professionals around the world struggling to find employment amid an oversaturated job market.

The discussion sparked widespread engagement, with users sharing their own experiences. “Finding a job has become significantly harder worldwide over the past 1.5 to 2 years,” one commenter noted. “Companies overhired after the pandemic, and now the market is flooded with job seekers. Even senior professionals struggle for months to secure employment.”

AI’s role in job displacement was another major concern. “I would estimate AI makes me 30% more efficient. A better engineer could get to 100% efficiency increase. That means fewer jobs. If you have four people on a team and three become significantly more productive, you can pretty much fire the fourth,” another user wrote.

Beyond AI, outsourcing is emerging as a key disruptor. “A bigger immediate threat than AI or work visas is offshoring. Companies are sending entry-level IT jobs to Latin America and India, eliminating opportunities for new graduates. Even mid-tier roles are being offshored, making it harder to climb the career ladder,” one commenter warned.