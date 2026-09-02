83% of Gen Z professionals are afraid to network. It could be costing them jobs

The irony is that most of them already understand why relationships matter.

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Nearly four in five (79%) Gen Z professionals in India say professional relationships are important. Yet 52% don't know how to start building those connections, while 53% struggle to turn contacts into meaningful relationships.

And that hesitation could have a very real impact on their careers.

The networking gap could become a hiring gap

As artificial intelligence changes the way people search for jobs, apply for roles and even perform their work, the human element of hiring may become even more valuable.

LinkedIn data shows that Indian job applicants with an inside connection are nearly 8.5 times more likely to get hired than those without one.

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That makes networking more than a corporate buzzword or something reserved for conferences and business events. A connection, introduction or even a small interaction online could potentially put a candidate closer to an opportunity.

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Nearly one-third (30%) of Gen Z professionals in India say they have found their next role through their professional communities online.

The platform's data also suggests that networking doesn't necessarily begin with a formal message saying, "I'd like to connect with you." Globally, LinkedIn members are almost three times more likely to receive a connection request if they have interacted with their network's posts.

Nobody taught them how to network

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One of the biggest challenges for Gen Z appears to be that many simply don't know what professional networking is supposed to look like.

Almost three in five (59%) Gen Z professionals in India say no one has clearly shown them how to build professional relationships.

"As jobs evolve and career paths become less linear, the ability to build meaningful relationships is becoming just as important as building skills," says Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and India Senior Managing Editor, LinkedIn News.

According to Banerjee, networking doesn't have to begin with cold outreach or awkward introductions. It can start with engaging with content, sharing views on subjects of interest or reconnecting with people already in one's network.

Over time, these small interactions can build familiarity and trust.

The people Gen Z fears approaching may be more willing to help

There is another interesting finding in LinkedIn's research: the reluctance may be coming largely from one side.

While Gen Z professionals worry about bothering people, 92% of Millennials and 95% of Gen X professionals say they would be willing to offer advice and support to someone at the start of their career, even if they didn't know them.

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That creates a sizeable disconnect between perception and reality. The people Gen Z fears approaching may, in fact, be more willing to help than they realise.

So, how should Gen Z start?

The answer may be simpler than the word "networking" makes it sound.

LinkedIn recommends starting with people with whom there is already some common ground, a university, school, industry, shared interest or professional topic. Following someone before sending a connection request can also remove some of the pressure.

Then comes the smallest step: interact.

A thoughtful comment, a question or an opinion on someone's post can be enough to begin building familiarity. LinkedIn says members are almost three times more likely to receive a connection request and nearly five times more likely to receive a message if they have interacted with a post from one of their connections.

The other lesson is timing. Build relationships before you need them. Don’t wait until you need something like a new job to reach out to someone. Relationships should be genuine and not transactional.