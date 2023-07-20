Flexibility tops job location, salary for 71% Indian jobseekers: Survey  

Flexibility and salary are among the key criteria for jobseekers in today’s day and age. For Indian jobseekers, flexibility pipped hybrid or remote work modes, job location and compensation and benefits when it came to job search. Around 71 per cent of Indian jobseekers consider work flexibility as the topmost priority during their job search.

Work flexibility entails work from home, setting up your own hours and taking breaks as and when required. This is followed by nearly 70 per cent preferring remote or hybrid work modes. Of this, around 63 per cent prefer working in a hybrid setting, as per an Indeed survey titled The Job Search Process: A Look from the Inside Out.

A hybrid work setting refers to a work setting wherein employees can work from home on some days and from office on others. The survey further revealed that larger organisations are more likely to offer flexibility as 51 per cent employers stated that they offer flexible working options to employees.

Flexibility at work is followed by criteria like work modes allowed by a company, job location, and compensation benefits offered. Around 69 per cent of Indian jobseekers also consider the distance between their home or current place of work and office.

Nearly 67 per cent of Indian jobseekers factor in the compensation offered for the job including salary, benefits, health insurance, family leave policies and learning and development projects associated. The survey further revealed that 48 per cent of the jobseekers surveyed want to know the salary range from employers before applying for a role.

In today’s job market, jobseekers also seek more clarity and communication during the recruitment process. Only 15 per cent of those surveyed said they have heard back from recruiters within 10-15 days whereas 63 per cent would like to wait longer.

Indeed India Head of Sales Sashi Kumar said: “Streamlining processes, building aspirations and empathetic consideration can really empower jobseekers and unlock a diverse pool of talent. Hence, employers who want to attract and retain top talent need to be aware of these preferences and be willing to adapt”.

