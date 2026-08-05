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India’s first AI-powered half-humanoid Vyommitra gets ready for historic space flight

India’s first AI-powered half-humanoid Vyommitra gets ready for historic space flight

ISRO’s robotic astronaut will fly aboard an uncrewed mission in the last quarter of 2026 to validate key technologies ahead of India’s human spaceflight programme.

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 6:09 PM IST
India’s first AI-powered half-humanoid Vyommitra gets ready for historic space flightThe mission will validate various technologies being developed for the first time, including the Vyommitra half-humanoid.

India is set to launch Vyommitra, an AI-powered half-humanoid, as part of the first uncrewed experimental space mission in the last quarter of calendar year 2026.

The mission will validate various technologies being developed for the first time, including the Vyommitra half-humanoid. Two more uncrewed missions in a configuration identical to the first crewed mission are targeted by 2027, the government informed Parliament today.

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The operationalisation of Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) is targeted by 2035. ISRO has worked out the overall configuration of Bharatiya Antariksh Station, which will comprise five modules. The government has approved the development and launch of the first module, BAS-01. Overall system engineering of the BAS-01 module and technology development activities for various subsystems are progressing at ISRO centres and units.

The Union Cabinet approved a budgetary allocation of Rs 20,193 crore for the accomplishment of eight missions in September 2024.

ISRO is collaborating with international space agencies in various areas. Network operations support for the Gaganyaan missions is being enabled through collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA).

Through an implementing arrangement with the Australian Space Agency (ASA), cooperation on crew and crew module recovery for Gaganyaan missions is being pursued. ISRO’s collaboration with the French National Space Agency (CNES) has enabled the training of ISRO’s flight surgeons and ground support teams at CNES/European facilities.

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Further, ISRO and Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos entered into an MoU for joint activities in the Human Spaceflight Programme. This has enabled contracts for the delivery of subsystems such as crew seats, viewports and flight suits, as well as wind tunnel testing and generic space flight training of the first batch of Gaganyatris at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Aug 5, 2026 6:09 PM IST
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