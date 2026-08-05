What is the presumptive taxation scheme?

The presumptive taxation scheme is designed to simplify tax compliance for eligible taxpayers. Instead of maintaining detailed books of account and calculating actual profits, taxpayers can declare income at prescribed rates under the Income Tax Act.

Section 44AD: Small businesses

Section 44AD applies to resident individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and partnership firms, but not Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs). It is available for eligible businesses with annual turnover of up to ₹2 crore, or ₹3 crore if cash receipts do not exceed 5% of total turnover.

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Under the scheme, profits are presumed to be 8% of turnover for cash receipts and 6% for digital receipts, unless the actual profit is higher.

Businesses engaged in professions covered under Section 44AA, commission or brokerage activities, agency businesses and goods carriage businesses covered under Section 44AE are not eligible.

🚨 Tax Audit Season is Here!

Still confused about Tax Audit applicability under Section 44AB and Presumptive Scheme applicability under Sections 44AD, 44ADA & 44AE?



This slides cover everything you need to know for AY 2026-27:



✔ Specific provisons for Business + Professionals… pic.twitter.com/ZTyJlxJCpm — CA Harshil sheth (@CA_HarshilSHETH) August 5, 2026

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Section 44ADA for professionals

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Specified professionals such as doctors, lawyers, architects, engineers, accountants and IT professionals can opt for Section 44ADA if their gross receipts are up to ₹50 lakh, or ₹75 lakh where cash receipts do not exceed 5%.

The scheme allows them to declare 50% of gross receipts as taxable income without maintaining detailed books of accounts.

Section 44AE for transporters

Section 44AE is available to taxpayers engaged in the business of plying, hiring or leasing goods carriages, provided they own not more than 10 goods vehicles during the financial year. Income is computed at prescribed rates based on the type and weight of the vehicles.

When is a tax audit required?

Under Section 44AB, taxpayers opting for the presumptive taxation schemes generally do not require a tax audit, provided they declare at least the prescribed presumptive income and satisfy the eligibility conditions.

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However, a tax audit becomes mandatory if a taxpayer declares income lower than the prescribed presumptive rate while the total income exceeds the basic exemption limit. Tax audit provisions also apply where turnover or professional receipts exceed the statutory thresholds under the normal taxation regime.

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Provision Who Can Opt? Eligibility Limit (AY 2026-27) Presumptive Income Tax Audit Required? Section 44AD Resident individuals, HUFs and partnership firms (excluding LLPs) engaged in eligible businesses Turnover up to ₹2 crore (or ₹3 crore if cash receipts are ≤5%) 8% of turnover (or 6% for digital receipts) No, if presumptive income is declared. Yes, if lower income is declared and total income exceeds the basic exemption limit. Section 44ADA Resident professionals (doctors, lawyers, architects, engineers, CAs, IT professionals, etc.) Gross receipts up to ₹50 lakh (or ₹75 lakh if cash receipts are ≤5%) 50% of gross receipts No, if 50% or more is declared. Yes, if lower income is declared and total income exceeds the exemption limit. Section 44AE Taxpayers engaged in goods carriage business owning not more than 10 goods vehicles Maximum 10 goods vehicles during the year Income computed at prescribed rates per vehicle Generally No, if presumptive provisions are followed. Section 44AB (Tax Audit) Businesses and professionals not covered by presumptive taxation or those not meeting presumptive conditions As per statutory turnover/receipt limits Based on actual books of account Yes, if audit provisions under Section 44AB are triggered.

Be careful before opting out of Section 44AD

One of the most important provisions relates to taxpayers opting for Section 44AD. Once a taxpayer chooses the presumptive scheme and subsequently opts out within the next five assessment years, the benefits of Section 44AD cannot be claimed for the following five years.

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In such cases, if the taxpayer's total income exceeds the basic exemption limit, maintaining books of account and obtaining a tax audit may become compulsory.

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Situation Tax Audit Required? Opt for 44AD/44ADA/44AE and declare the prescribed presumptive income ❌ No Declare lower income under presumptive taxation and total income exceeds the basic exemption limit ✅ Yes Cross the applicable turnover/receipt limits under the normal taxation provisions ✅ Yes Opt out of Section 44AD within the lock-in period (subject to conditions) ✅ Audit and books of account may become mandatory

Apart from simplified compliance, taxpayers under Section 44AD are required to pay only the last instalment of advance tax by March 15, and deductions under Sections 30 to 38 are deemed to have already been allowed. Since the decision to opt for or exit the presumptive scheme can have long-term compliance implications, taxpayers should carefully evaluate their eligibility and future business plans before making a choice.

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