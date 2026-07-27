Indian Army launches internship offering up to ₹75,000 stipend in Delhi. How to apply?

Strategic communications

Designed exclusively for students pursuing a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC), the 75-day initiative awards 15 academic credits. The program follows a hybrid rollout: an initial 15 working days conducted online, followed by 60 working days on-site in Delhi.

Selected interns will navigate the full digital content lifecycle, gaining practical experience in media analysis, behavioral research, creative content generation, and social media campaign planning. Work assignments center on public affairs, audience engagement, digital storytelling, and data-driven decision-making within the modern information ecosystem.

High compensation

The internship offers a monthly stipend of ₹30,000, totaling up to ₹75,000 upon successful completion of all program requirements. However, compensation remains strictly tied to professional discipline — stipend disbursement occurs only at the end of the term, and candidates maintaining less than 75% attendance forfeit all financial benefits.

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In line with operational security requirements, everyday consumer technology is strictly restricted:

Smart Device Ban: Laptops and smartphones are forbidden inside the office premises and must be deposited at the security gate upon entry. Exceptions for smart devices needed for specific project tasks are handled solely on a case-by-case basis during selection.

Permitted Devices: Only basic, non-smartphones are allowed within the office complex. The organization provides dedicated workstations equipped with stable internet access to facilitate all assigned work.

Schedule & Dress Code: Office hours run from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Saturday. The workplace mandates strict formal attire — formal shirts, trousers, and formal shoes for male candidates, and Indian suits or western formal attire for female candidates.

Joining mandates & Terms of engagement

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Candidates applying before the August 2, 2026 deadline must prepare comprehensive documentation prior to joining, including:

Current Degree Verification Certificate issued by their academic institution's Head of Department or Registrar.

Police Verification Certificate from local authorities.

Government-issued photo ID proof (such as Driving License).

Recent passport-size photographs.

Candidates are required to arrange their own accommodation in Delhi for the duration of the program. The Indian Army explicitly notes that the internship provides no placement assistance or post-internship employment, keeping the focus entirely on high-level professional development in strategic communication.