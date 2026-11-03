Jindal Steel’s leadership churn continues: President and Head of HR Sukhjit Pasricha quits after 3 months, cites personal commitments

The company disclosed his departure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

In his resignation letter to the Managing Director, Pasricha thanked the company for the confidence placed in him during his tenure. He described his association with Jindal Steel as a privilege and acknowledged the support he received from the Board of Directors and his colleagues.

He also assured the management of a seamless transition, committing to an orderly handover of his responsibilities.

The regulatory filing classified Pasricha as Senior Management Personnel and confirmed October 31 as his last working day.

Damodar Mittal, Whole-time Director of Jindal Steel, signed the disclosure on behalf of the company.

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Who is Sukhjit S Pasricha?

According to his LinkedIn profile, before joining Jindal Steel, Pasricha held senior human resources positions at several major organisations, including IndiGo, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finserv.

Jindal Steel announced his appointment as President and Head of Human Resources on July 23 this year as part of its senior leadership team. He was given responsibility for overseeing the company's human resources operations.

At the time, the company said he brought over 28 years of professional experience spanning the aviation, banking, telecommunications and financial services sectors.

Pasricha holds a BA Honours degree in Sociology from Panjab University and an MBA in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations (HR) from Guru Nanak Dev University.

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He has three decades of experience in corporate and business human resources roles across multiple industries and complex business environments, spanning both B2B and B2C operations.

Who replaces Pasricha?

Jindal Steel has not announced a replacement for Pasricha, either on an interim or permanent basis. The company has also not indicated whether his departure will lead to any restructuring of its wider HR leadership team.

The regulatory filing did not mention any possible impact on the company's workforce planning, recruitment strategy, compensation structure or employee benefits.

The resignation disclosure was made under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, Part A of the SEBI Listing Regulations and the applicable SEBI Master Circular issued on January 30, 2026.

Jindal Steel has seen several senior leadership changes in recent years. CEO Gautam Malhotra resigned in July 2026 after around nine months in the role, while CFO Mayank Gupta stepped down in July 2025 after around six months.

The company has also seen changes in the CFO position involving Hemant Kumar Khanna, Deepak Sogani and Ramkumar Ramaswamy. Sogani left with a 15-day notice period, while Ramaswamy resigned after two years. Former Managing Director Bimlendra Jha, who was appointed in August 2022, stepped down in January 2024 after around 18 months in the role.