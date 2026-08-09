Mahindra Group ropes in Cummins India MD Shveta Arya as Chief Strategy Officer

Arya will be part of the Group Executive Board and will report to Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group.

“Shveta brings over two decades of leadership experience across business and strategy, as well as management consulting across diverse sectors. Her experience in driving growth, shaping strategy and leading through change will be valuable as we work with our portfolio of businesses to drive growth and create long-term value across our portfolio of businesses,” said Shah.

Arya joins Mahindra Group after a career spanning more than 23 years across publicly listed multinational organisations as well as management consulting, with experience across the automotive, travel, financial services and telecom sectors.

In her most recent role as Managing Director of Cummins India Limited, Arya was responsible for driving Cummins’ growth, ensuring customer success, nurturing talent and fostering a positive, inclusive and ethical work culture. Prior to joining Cummins, she led Strategy and M&A at Thomas Cook India and held diverse roles at Kearney and Infosys.

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Arya holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) and a Bachelor’s in Engineering (BE) in Information Technology from Delhi University.

Arya is also a strong advocate of diversity, inclusion and women’s empowerment and was the programme sponsor for Cummins’ flagship initiative aimed at creating large-scale impact in the lives of girls and women in India.