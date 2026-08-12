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Meet Abhijit Roy, Berger Paints’ new MD & CEO

Meet Abhijit Roy, Berger Paints’ new MD & CEO

From Asian Paints to L’Oréal and Berger Paints, Roy brings 33 years of sales and marketing experience to the top job.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 9:35 PM IST
Meet Abhijit Roy, Berger Paints’ new MD & CEORoy started his career at Asian Paints as a management trainee after completing his Mechanical Engineering degree from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.

Berger Paints has appointed Abhijit Roy as its Managing Director and CEO, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Roy started his career at Asian Paints as a management trainee after completing his Mechanical Engineering degree from Jadavpur University, Kolkata. He later earned an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

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Over the years, his career has taken him across the paints and FMCG sectors.

Before joining Berger Paints, he worked with L’Oréal as an Area Sales Manager. Since taking charge as Managing Director and CEO of Berger Paints in 2012, he has been associated with the company’s business across sales, marketing and expansion.

His career has also earned him several industry recognitions. He was featured in Business Today’s Top 100 CEOs list in 2016, 2017 and 2018. He was also nominated among the six best CEOs in the private sector at the Forbes India Leadership Awards in 2016 and 2017.

In 2023, he received the Distinguished Alumni Award from IIM Bangalore.

Beyond his role at Berger Paints, he serves as a director on the boards of several companies and industry bodies, including SBL Specialty Coatings, Berger Nippon Paint Automotive Coatings, Beepee Coatings, Berger Rock Paints and Berger Jenson & Nicholson (Nepal). He is also a director at The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Paints and Coatings Skill Council.

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On his LinkedIn profile, Roy describes his professional approach around building teams and thinking strategically, alongside a focus on execution. That combination has shaped a career that has largely remained rooted in sales, marketing and consumer-facing businesses.

With Berger Paints operating in a competitive market alongside newer players and established rivals, his long experience in the paints and FMCG sectors will remain central to the company’s next phase of growth.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 9:35 PM IST
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