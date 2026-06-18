PMRC Scheme 2026 explained: Eligibility, last date, funding, research areas and how to apply

India has launched an ambitious initiative to strengthen its research ecosystem by inviting top Indian-origin scientists, researchers, technologists and innovators from around the world to contribute to the country's scientific growth. The Prime Minister Research Chair (PMRC) Scheme 2026, launched by the Ministry of Education, aims to connect global Indian talent with premier universities, national laboratories and research institutions across India.

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The programme focuses on 13 strategic sectors, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, cybersecurity, healthcare, biotechnology, climate change and advanced manufacturing. Through generous fellowships, research grants and world-class infrastructure, the government hopes to accelerate innovation, boost international collaborations and position India as a global hub for research and technology.

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Seats and fellowship categories?

The government aims to engage nearly 120 accomplished Indian-origin researchers and professionals under the scheme. Selections will be made across three categories,

Young Research Fellows (YRF): Up to 5 years of post-PhD experience

Senior Fellows (SF): 5 to less than 10 years of post-PhD experience

Research Chairs (RC): 10 years or more of post-PhD experience

Check your eligibility

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The scheme is open to Indian nationals working abroad, Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO). Applicants must have a distinguished record in research, innovation or technology and should be associated with reputed foreign universities, research institutions, laboratories or industries. Industry professionals with strong research credentials are also eligible.

How to apply?

Applications are being accepted online through the official PMRC portal. Interested researchers must register as a Fellow, fill in academic and professional details, upload the required documents and submit their proposal online. Host institutions can also apply separately through the portal.

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Last day to apply and application fee

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Applications opened on June 1, 2026, and the last date for submission is July 15, 2026. Researchers are encouraged to apply early to avoid last-minute issues. No application fee has been mentioned in the official PMRC guidelines or application portal. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online without any announced registration charge.

Financial Support to Fellows

The PMRC Scheme offers one of the most attractive research support packages introduced by the Government of India. Selected fellows will receive fellowship funding, research grants, relocation assistance, residential and medical support, and access to advanced laboratories and research infrastructure.

The following financial table provides the unit costs of budget line items across categories:

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Research area to be covered

The Prime Minister Research Chair (PMRC) Scheme focuses on 13 strategic sectors identified as critical to India's future growth and technological leadership. These include Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing, Semiconductors, Cybersecurity, Healthcare and Medical Technology (MedTech), Biotechnology, Energy and Climate Change, Advanced Materials and Critical Minerals, Space and Defence, Manufacturing and Industry 4.0, Agri and Food Technologies, Next-Generation Communications, Blue Economy, and Atomic Energy.