RBI is hiring! ₹1.5 lakh monthly stipend on offer; check who can apply

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications for 12 Young Professional (YP) positions across a range of policy, technology, research and financial-sector domains, offering selected candidates a monthly stipend of ₹1.5 lakh.

According to an RBI notification, the engagement is aimed at providing young professionals with "hands-on experience in the functioning of the Reserve Bank" and an opportunity to work on short- to medium-term policy-related assignments at its Central Office departments in Mumbai.

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The last date to apply is July 6, 2026.

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Vacancies available at RBI

The RBI has announced one position each in the following work areas:

* Cyber Security and Information Technology Risk

* Policy Analytics (Department of Supervision)

* Climate Change Risk and Sustainable Finance

* Credit Risk Analytics & Regulatory Policy

* Payment Ecosystem

* Policy and Research in Domestic & Cross-Border Payment Systems

* Policy and Research (DEPR)

* Artificial Intelligence

* Quantum Technology

* Data Analysis

* Financial Markets

* Data Analytics and Policy Research

In total, 12 positions are available.

Salary and place of posting

Selected candidates will receive a fixed monthly stipend of ₹1,50,000, subject to applicable tax deductions.

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"The YP will not be eligible for any other allowances/benefits," the RBI said.

The place of engagement and reporting for duty will be Mumbai.

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Who can apply?

The educational qualifications vary depending on the role.

Cyber Security and Information Technology Risk

Candidates must hold a postgraduate degree or equivalent professional qualification in Cyber Security, Information Security, Computer Science, Information Technology, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence or a related discipline.

Policy Analytics (Department of Supervision)

Applicants should have a B.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech in Computer Science or Information Technology, or a Master's degree in Statistics or Data Science.

Climate Change Risk and Sustainable Finance

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Candidates should possess a Master's degree or postgraduate qualification in fields such as Climate Change Studies, Environmental Science, Environmental Management, Climate Finance, Sustainability Studies, Economics, Finance, Statistics, Econometrics, Data Science, Analytics, Public Policy, Disaster Management, Natural Resource Management or related quantitative disciplines.

Credit Risk Analytics & Regulatory Policy

A Master's degree or equivalent qualification in Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance, Mathematics, Data Science, Financial Engineering or related quantitative disciplines is required.

Payment Ecosystem

Eligible candidates must have either:

* A postgraduate degree in Economics, Statistics, Finance, Commerce, Public Policy or Data Science;

* A B.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech degree, or

* Chartered Accountant (CA) qualification.

Policy and Research in Domestic & Cross-Border Payment Systems

Applicants must possess:

* A postgraduate degree in Economics, Statistics, Finance, Commerce, Public Policy or Data Science; or

* A B.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech degree; or

* Chartered Accountant (CA) qualification.

Policy and Research (DEPR)

Candidates must hold a Master's degree or PhD in Economics, with at least one course paper in Mathematics, Statistics or Econometrics during their Master's programme.

Artificial Intelligence

Applicants should have a postgraduate, technical or professional degree in Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science, Public Policy, Data Science or related disciplines.

Quantum Technology

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Candidates must possess a postgraduate, technical or professional degree in Quantum Computing, Physics, Electronics, Computer Science or Technology Policy.

Application deadline

The RBI said online applications for the Young Professional positions will be accepted until July 6, 2026. The programme is designed to give young professionals exposure to the central bank's policy and operational work while contributing to specialised assignments across emerging and critical sectors.

