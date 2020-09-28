SBI to hire 87 specialist cadre officers; here's all you need to know

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, has issued notifications for recruitment of specialist cadre officers on its official website. Candidates can apply online for their desired posts on or before October 8. There will be no written exam for these posts. The selection process will be based on interview and relevant work experience.

Vacancy Details

There are various vacancies for different posts.

Deputy Manager Security: 28 posts

Manager (Retail Products): 5 posts

Data Trainer: 1 post

Data Translator: 1 post

Senior Consultant Analyst: 1 post

Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture): 1 post

Data Protection Officer: 1 post

Deputy Manager (Data Scientist): 11 posts

Manager (Data Scientist): 11 posts

Deputy Manager (System Officer): 5 posts

Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-III): 5 posts

Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-II): 5 posts

Portfolio Management Specialist (Scale-II): 3 posts

Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-III): 2 posts

Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-II): 2 posts

Risk Specialist- Enterprise (Scale-II): 1 post

Risk Specialist- IND AS (Scale-III): 4 posts

Educational Qualification and Work Experience

Data Trainer, Data Translator, Senior Consultant Analyst: B.E. or B. Tech in Computer Science or IT or MCA with relevant years of work experience as mentioned in the job specification. Candidates from IIT / NIT / Top rated Engineering Colleges will be given preference. Candidates with Statistics background will also be preferred.

Data Protection Officer: Candidates should be graduates with minimum 15 years' post qualification work experience as Executive/ Supervisor in Corporate Sector out of which at least 5 years' experience should be in BFSI Sector.

Deputy Manager, Manager (Data Scientist): B.Tech or M Tech in Computer Science/ IT, Data Science, Machine Learning and AI with minimum 3 years of overall experience in related field. For Manager post, minimum work experience of 5 years is required.

Deputy Manager (System Officer): B. Tech, M Tech in Computer Science, IT, Machine Learning and AI with minimum 3 years of overall experience.

Deputy Manager (Security): Graduates with minimum 5 years' commissioned service in Army or Navy or Air Force or a Police Officer not below the rank of ASP or Dy. SP with minimum 5 years' service in that rank or officer of identical rank with minimum 5 years' service in Para Military Force.

Manager (Retail Products): MBA or PGDM or Post Graduate Management degree and full time BE or B Tech in Information Technology, Computer, Computer Science, Electronics, Electronics & Communication, Electrical & Electronics or a combination of these streams with minimum 48 months experience as an Executive in Supervisory or Management role in Scheduled Commercial Bank in product development in the Retail Financial domain.

Risk Specialist, Portfolio Management: Chartered Accountant (CA), or CFA, or full time MBA or PGDM (Finance/ Data Analytics/ Business Analytics) or M.Sc. (Statistics) with relevant years of work experience as mentioned in the job notification.

How to apply:

Candidates should have valid email ID which should be kept active till the declaration of result. It will help them in getting call letter/ Interview advices etc. by email.

Candidates need to visit the official website of SBI

Click on Careers link given at the bottom of the page.

Under the latest announcement sections, click on the relevant link of advertisement

Click on 'apply online'.

Then click on 'New Registration' or 'Login' if you have already registered.

Fill in the form and pay the application fee.

