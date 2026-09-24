Shareholders back Sameer Hiremath as Hikal Chairman and MD for a 5-year term

"FY2025-26 was a year of resilience, disciplined execution and capability building for Hikal," Hiremath said. "We strengthened our core businesses while making focused investments in high-value capabilities, including complex chemistries, HPAPI, CDMO and advanced R&D infrastructure."

"As we move forward, our focus will remain on strengthening our core businesses, accelerating our diversification into new geographies and growing our emerging business verticals like Animal Health and Speciality Chemicals, which include Personal Care," Hiremath added. "Under the current plan, we have healthy cash flows and strong financials, allowing us to focus on deepening customer partnerships and continuing to invest in technology, quality and manufacturing excellence."

The leadership transition coincides with Hikal commencing commercial production of personal care products at its new cGMP-compliant multipurpose facility in Panoli, Gujarat. The plant marks the company’s official entry into commercial-scale manufacturing for the global beauty and personal care industry.

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Hikal was also awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal rating, placing it in the top 5% of companies assessed globally for sustainability performance.

Founded in 1988, Hikal supplies active ingredients, intermediates, and biocides to global pharmaceutical, crop protection, animal health, and specialty chemical companies. The company operates five manufacturing facilities across Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Bengaluru, alongside a research and technology center in Pune.