TCS begins fresher hiring for Ninja, Digital and Prime categories: Report

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reportedly begun its fresher hiring, and is hiring for three categories. This comes as refreshing news for engineering graduates as many IT firms had stopped their hiring processes because of a slow demand.

According to a report in Moneycontrol, the last date for application is April 10 and the tests will be held on April 26. The company has called for applications from BTech, BE, MCA, MSc and MS batch of 2024, as per the report.

As per the report, TCS is hiring for three categories - Ninja, Digital and Prime. The Ninja category offers a salary package of Rs 3.36 lakh per annum for various roles, while the Digital and Prime categories offer Rs 7 lakh and Rs 9-11.5 lakh per annum respectively.

However, it is unclear how many positions the company is hiring for.

This comes after the management said in January that the process for recruitment of freshers for the financial year 2024-25 had begun and that the company was visiting campuses. TCS Chief HR Officer Milind Lakkad had said that there was tremendous excitement among the freshers.

While refusing to specify the number of hires, Lakkad ascertained that it would be a “big number”, as per the report.

Hiring in the IT sector had seen a massive dip mostly due to over-hiring during the COVID-19 period and the subsequent slowdown in demand.