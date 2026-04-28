The fresher salary gap is real and it’s wider than you think

Degrees are getting costlier and ambitions higher, but starting salaries are failing to keep pace. A growing gap is emerging between what fresh graduates expect and what the market offers. While 73% of undergraduate students aim for salaries above ₹5 LPA, only 40% reach that mark.

The latest Unstop Talent Report 2026, based on insights from over 500 HR leaders and 37,000+ students, lays bare this widening divide, raising a critical question: are expectations unrealistic, or is the system failing to keep up?

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Higher expectations, tighter outcomes

The traditional degree premium is losing its edge. With 30% of MBA graduates earning under ₹10 LPA and 39% of engineering graduates below ₹7 LPA, salary gaps across streams are narrowing.

With competition intensifying, candidates are becoming more pragmatic in their choices. Even as salary expectations remain high, over 90% of students are willing to accept a lower CTC for better learning and long-term growth. At the same time, 82% of B-school students prioritise in-hand salary over perks, signalling a shift towards immediate financial stability.

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Plenty of jobs, not enough offers

Despite 87.8% of HR leaders actively hiring and 90% maintaining or increasing hiring budgets, hiring in 2026 is selective, not stalled. Yet, outcomes on campuses tell a starkly different story. A majority of students across streams remain unplaced, with 85% of engineering students, 84% of undergraduate students, and 74% of MBA students still awaiting jobs.

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The pressure is highest for undergraduate students, with 17% facing issues like delayed or withdrawn job offers, the most across all streams. This makes them the most vulnerable in the hiring market. The findings show a clear gap: jobs are available, but access to them is becoming more selective and uneven.

This disconnect stems from a mix of skills mismatch and shifting hiring signal, says Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop. “What we’re seeing is a recalibration. Hiring today rewards proof of work, adaptability, and real-world experience, while traditional campus systems still optimise for degrees and volume. The gap is not just about opportunity, but about readiness,” he explains.

AI is raising the bar, and redefining who gets through

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As hiring grows more selective, AI and skills are becoming the new gatekeepers of opportunity. The report shows that 80–86% of students are already using GenAI tools for applications and interview preparation.

At the same time, 95–98% of students feel hiring has already shifted to skills-based. Employers agree 64% of HR leaders now define top talent by skills like AI/ML, data, cloud, and cybersecurity, rather than degrees. The most in-demand skills include problem-solving (49%), AI/ML (39%), and emotional intelligence (30%).

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AI is also reshaping hiring on the recruiter side, with 57% using it for screening and profile matching, and 55% for AI-led interviews. This shows that AI is now embedded across the entire hiring process.

Industry is already hiring for applied AI capability, while education is still catching up structurally. Aggarwal says this creates a widening gap between what employers expect and how students are being trained. “Unless we embed hands on, project led learning into the core, not the periphery, this mismatch will persist. The immediate shift needed is to align curriculum with industry needs and ensure students graduate with demonstrable skills, not just academic credentials.”

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AI adoption is rising, readiness isn’t keeping up

While adoption of AI is accelerating, readiness still lags. Even as 48.4% of HR leaders prioritise AI and digital literacy, 55% of undergraduate and 46% of engineering students lack formal AI training, revealing a clear gap between hiring expectations and academic preparation.

Compounding this challenge is a visible gender gap in AI adoption. The report reveals that male students are using GenAI tools 9–14 percentage points more than female students across streams, signalling disparities not just in access, but also in confidence and readiness.