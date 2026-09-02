Uber cuts 3,300 jobs: CEO Dara Khosrowshahi reveals reason behind massive layoffs

The announcement was made by Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in an email to employees on Wednesday.

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The job cuts are among the company’s largest since the Covid-19 pandemic and come as Uber seeks to redirect resources towards its core businesses, including ride-hailing, delivery and autonomous vehicle technology.

Reuters reported that Uber had about 34,000 employees globally at the end of 2025.

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Dara Khosrowshahi explains reason behind Uber layoffs

Khosrowshahi attributed the restructuring to the rapid expansion Uber has experienced over the past five years. In his email, obtained by Bloomberg News, he said the company’s top line had “nearly tripled” but that this growth had also created organisational complexity.

“Over the last 5+ years, Uber has grown by orders of magnitude, with our top line nearly tripling,” Khosrowshahi wrote. He added that the expansion had brought “more layers, more coordination, more fragmented ownership” and structures that no longer worked efficiently at Uber’s current scale.

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According to Khosrowshahi, the restructuring is intended to make Uber “simpler and faster” while creating greater capacity for future investments.

Management layers, micro-teams targeted

The restructuring will particularly affect management and coordination roles. Uber has reduced the number of employees positioned seven or more reporting layers below the CEO by 20%, while the number of micro-teams with only one or two direct reports has been cut by nearly 50%.

Uber is also consolidating teams to reduce duplication. Its three Delivery Operations teams covering restaurants, retail and Direct will be merged at global, regional and country levels. Core Services Engineering and Science teams are also being combined.

Remote work sharply reduced

Uber plans to concentrate global teams in major hubs, including New York and San Francisco, while most remote employees will be asked to return to offices.

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Only around 1% of Uber employees will be allowed to work fully remotely, while the company will continue its policy requiring employees to work from the office three days a week.

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