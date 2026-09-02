Rhetan TMT plans bigger expansion with ₹300 crore borrowing limit

Since energy accounts for nearly 20% of the company’s overall cost base, generating its own renewable power could help lower energy costs over time. Commenting on the developments, Rhetan TMT Managing Director Shalin Shah said the solar project would give the company “greater control over a key operating input” while supporting its sustainability goals.

Together, the solar project and premium steel products are aimed at improving the company’s production costs and expanding the markets it can serve.

The proposed increase in borrowing capacity does not mean Rhetan TMT will immediately borrow the additional ₹100 crore. It would provide the company with the ability to raise funds as required for expansion and other business needs.

Rhetan TMT has reported profit growth at a 140% compound annual growth rate over the past five years, according to the company.

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For investors, the key factor to watch will be how Rhetan TMT uses the additional borrowing capacity and whether its investments in manufacturing, energy savings and higher-grade steel translate into stronger revenue and profits.