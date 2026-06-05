Why fresh graduates are struggling to land their first job

You graduate, build your resume, spend months applying for jobs and refreshing your inbox only to discover that even “entry-level” roles often expect experience you never had the opportunity to gain.

That is the reality confronting many young Indians today.

According to a new report by global hiring platform Indeed, 70% of young jobseekers believe securing a first job is harder now than it was 3-5 years ago, as rising experience requirements, limited opportunities and growing competition make the transition from education to employment increasingly challenging.

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No Experience, No Entry

At the heart of the challenge lies what many jobseekers describe as an "experience paradox". Nearly 72% of respondents said entry-level roles frequently demand prior experience from employers. Yet opportunities to build that experience remain far from universal.

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Only 20% reported having access to paid internships during their studies, while 18% said they had no access to internships, industry projects, placement support, or freelance opportunities at all.

Compromising Before Careers Begin

The gap between expectations and reality is also shaping how young professionals approach their first jobs.

Only 14% of respondents expect their first job to match their preferred role, employer and location. At the same time, 43% reported that financial pressures and limited job opportunities are influencing their career decisions, leading many to prioritise securing employment over finding a role that aligns with their long-term career aspirations.

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Stuck In the Hiring Black Hole

Another major hurdle is visibility. While jobseekers are applying in large numbers, many feel they are disappearing into a hiring black hole.

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Nearly half of respondents (49%) identified getting shortlisted as the biggest challenge in the hiring process, making it the single largest bottleneck for fresh candidates.

Compounding the problem is a lack of communication from employers. As many as 61% of respondents said they rarely or almost never hear back after applying for jobs, reinforcing perceptions of a hiring process that can often feel opaque and discouraging.

The Confidence Cost

The prolonged search for employment is also leaving a mark on young people's confidence and motivation.

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Nearly 64% said repeated applications and rejections have negatively affected their morale, while only 20% said they currently feel on track with the career path they originally intended to pursue.

What Employers Need to Rethink

Rohan Sylvester, Talent Strategy Advisor at Indeed, says for many young people, the first job is no longer a simple transition from college to career. “It is becoming a long and uncertain phase filled with constant applications, delayed responses and growing pressure to compromise.”

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Sylvester says early-career hiring cannot be viewed solely through the lens of experience. “Employers who create clearer pathways for fresh talent, invest in potential and provide opportunities to learn on the job are likely to build stronger talent pipelines over the long term,” Sylvester said.

The report also highlights the continuing importance of structured support systems such as placement cells, internships, interview preparations and resume guidance in helping young professionals navigate an increasingly complex entry-level job market.

The findings are based on a survey of 2,633 employees and jobseekers across India, covering a diverse mix of education backgrounds, including STEM, vocational/diploma, postgraduate/professional and non-STEM qualifications. The sample also covered diverse age cohorts and locations, including Tier 1 cities, Tier 2 cities, Tier 3/small towns, and rural areas.