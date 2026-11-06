12 int'l airlines may shift flights to Navi Mumbai Airport, T1 capacity to go up

12 international airlines may shift affected flights to Navi Mumbai airport

CSMIA has completed its destination-based slot allocation for the summer 2027 schedule. Following consultations with international carriers, the airport allocated slots to 38 of the 50 international airlines operating from CSMIA.

The remaining 12 airlines, which together operate around 16 daily departures to 14 destinations, have not been allotted slots at CSMIA for the upcoming summer schedule. They may operate these affected services from Navi Mumbai International Airport from the end of March 2027.

Domestic airlines, including IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air, had announced plans last week to shift flights serving 14 destinations to NMIA as part of the wider transition.

CSMIA has assured airlines that their historical slot allocations will be respected and remain undisturbed during the temporary transition, ensuring continuity in their long-term operational arrangements.

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Terminal 1 capacity to increase to 20 million passengers annually

The transfer of flight operations is intended to create the capacity required for the redevelopment and expansion of Terminal 1. The upgraded terminal will be able to handle 20 million passengers annually, up from its existing capacity of 15 million.

Construction is scheduled to begin in January 2027, and the expanded facility is targeted to become operational by March 2029. The four-level extension will include four additional domestic bus boarding gates, expanded passenger-processing areas, security-screening infrastructure and crew facilities.

The redevelopment is aimed at addressing structural concerns associated with the ageing terminal while improving its infrastructure and passenger-handling capabilities.

Phased demolition of ageing terminal to begin in April 2027

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Commissioned in 1964, Terminal 1 has a designed capacity of 15 million passengers a year. Structural audits conducted by Structwel in 2017 and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in 2024 flagged concerns about the terminal's existing infrastructure.

Demolition work is scheduled to begin in April 2027, followed by redevelopment in phases.

The temporary transfer of affected international and domestic flights to NMIA will support the phased reconstruction of Terminal 1 while keeping around 91 per cent of CSMIA's existing traffic capacity unaffected. Once operational by March 2029, the expanded terminal is expected to handle 20 million passengers annually.