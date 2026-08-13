200 MW+ renewables, electric buses & solar projects : Hinduja Group to invest ₹2,500 crore in Tamil Nadu’s clean mobility sector

Mr. Amit Saharia, Group President – Strategy, Hinduja Group, signed the MoU with Mr. Deepak Jacob, IAS, MD & CEO, Guidance Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department, Government of Tamil Nadu.

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The agreement was signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru C. Joseph Vijay, Ashok Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group of Companies (India), Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of Ashok Leyland, and other senior officials.

Hinduja Renewables Energy Private Limited (HREPL) will develop more than 200 MW of renewable energy projects in the state.

The projects will include solar, wind and battery technologies. The group will seek land and connectivity support in areas including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai and Coimbatore.

Focus on electric mobility

The group is also looking to expand its electric mobility business in Tamil Nadu.

OHM Global Mobility Limited will operationalise electric buses for public transport and expand its mobility solutions value chain.

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The wider investment plan will also cover automotive, financial services, energy, battery charging infrastructure and digital mobility solutions.

“Our ₹2,500 crore commitment is a statement of our confidence in Tamil Nadu and our desire to participate in its next phase of growth,” said Mr. Ashok Hinduja, Chairman, Hinduja Group of Companies (India).

“With its strong industrial base, talent and renewable energy potential, Tamil Nadu is well positioned to lead India's energy and mobility transition,” he said.

Builds on earlier EV investment

The latest commitment comes after a ₹7,500 crore MoU signed by Hinduja Group UK with the Tamil Nadu government in September 2025.

That agreement covered investments in the state's EV ecosystem, including battery manufacturing, battery energy storage systems and charging infrastructure.

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In March 2026, Ashok Leyland also broke ground for a ₹500 crore greenfield battery pack manufacturing facility at Pillaipakkam near Chennai.

The Hinduja Group already has a presence in Tamil Nadu through businesses including Ashok Leyland, Gulf Oil India, Hinduja Leyland Finance, Hinduja Housing Finance, Switch Mobility, Ohm Mobility, Gro Digital and Hinduja Tech.

The group said Tamil Nadu's industrial base, skilled workforce, manufacturing capabilities and renewable energy potential make it an important market for its clean energy and new mobility plans.