236 engineers lose their jobs after going on mass leave

Auto parts manufacturer ZF Steering Gear has fired 236 employees after they were found guilty of going on mass leave for more than six weeks without any prior intimation.

The company said it terminated the employment contract of 236 engineers after they proceeded on en masse leave from December 2, 2017 till about January 19, 2018 without showing any 'sufficient cause'.

Germany-based ZF Steering Gear manufactures and supplies ball and nut integral hydraulic power and roller mechanical steering system at its plant near Pune. Its clients include Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Volvo Group, AMW Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, among others.

The company said that following this 'misconduct', enquiry proceedings were initiated and an enquiry officer was appointed to investigate the charges of 'misconduct' leveled against those employees.

"The enquiry proceedings were conducted in fair and just manner and following all the principles of natural justice. The concerned employees were found guilty of misconduct in the said proceedings," it said in a release.

The auto parts maker said it held several rounds of discussion with the concerned employees but no solution emerged.

"The Company finally decided to terminate the employment of these 236 employees with effect from 26/27th October, 2018. All the concerned employees have been paid their due amount under the provisions of law," it added.