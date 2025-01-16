'9 years, ₹35,000 salary': Bengaluru techie compares stint at top IT firm to 'unchained slavery'

A Bengaluru techie has compared his nine-year stint at one of India’s largest IT companies to "unchained slavery," revealing his shocking experience in a Reddit post. Despite nearly a decade of service, his monthly salary was just ₹35,000 when he left the company.

Today, working for a global IT giant, his earnings have surged by nearly 400%, underlining the glaring pay disparity he endured.

His story sheds light on systemic issues plaguing the organization. Low annual increments—often between 4-6%—left salaries stagnant, while a system of "progression" merely shuffled employees to sub-levels without pay raises or expanded roles. "When I left after nine years, my monthly salary was ₹35k. Today, I earn ₹1.7 lakh," he wrote, calling for change in the corporate culture.

In his Reddit post, the techie criticized policies that ignored market salary corrections, unlike his current and previous employers, which routinely adjusted pay to match industry standards.

Employees at his former company faced single-digit hikes, leaving them underpaid despite years of service. Referrals to his new employer often earned former colleagues an 80-100% salary increase, underscoring the discrepancy.

Beyond salaries, the techie detailed other burdens. Employees were charged ₹3,200 per month for transportation, while parking fees further added to their expenses. Cafeteria costs were steep, with a glass of juice priced at ₹40—double what he now pays at his current workplace.

The company mandated a minimum number of physical work hours, tracked through ID card swipes. This led to employees visiting the office on weekends for trivial reasons, like completing laundry, just to meet the required hours.

While the company’s leadership projected a philanthropic image, employees often joked that some of that generosity could have been directed toward staff welfare and better pay.

The techie urged for systemic reform, advocating for a "Minimum Wage Policy" across all sectors in India. His story is not just a personal narrative but a rallying cry for fair treatment, better pay structures, and labor policies that prioritize employee dignity.