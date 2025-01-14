‘I might get into trouble’: Techie defends ₹3.6 LPA salaries for freshers in tech industry

A recent post by a tech professional on X, formerly known as Twitter, has ignited a debate over entry-level salaries in India's tech industry. The author of the post argued that a ₹3.6 lakh per annum (LPA) salary is not unreasonable for graduates from lesser-known colleges who lack strong programming skills or a project portfolio.

The post stated, "I might get in trouble, but this needs to be said: 3.6 LPA isn’t bad if you’re from a tier 500 college and lack programming skills. Don’t expect a 1Cr package without a solid project portfolio. Don’t expect too much if your resume’s biggest highlight is your bachelor’s." This comment highlights the issue of unrealistic expectations among fresh graduates and the gap between their skills and the competitive job market.

The post quickly went viral, receiving a mix of agreement, criticism, and personal anecdotes from users. A seasoned tech professional disagreed with the post’s suggestion that top-tier college graduates always excel, stating, "I graduated from a top-tier college in India and later attended an Ivy League school in the US. I now interview students from prestigious colleges, and many lack practical understanding. For example, a recent IIT/K graduate now at MIT knew the theory behind Fibonacci heaps but couldn’t solve a problem that required them. What matters is applying engineering skills and having solid coding fundamentals. Tier doesn’t matter at all." This response highlighted the importance of practical application and problem-solving skills over academic pedigree.

Other users shared their experiences with hiring fresh graduates. One user, who hired for 3.5 LPA roles, noted that many candidates lacked basic skills or motivation, saying, "A few improved with time, but it’s hard to tell who’s a genuine engineer anymore since so many have high GPAs without the skills to back them up." Another user shared their experience with graduates from less-resourced colleges, saying, "I ran an internship platform and placed students with a company. They later told me, ‘I wish they knew how to use a keyboard properly.’ Many tier 500 colleges simply don’t have the resources to teach quality programming or career-building skills."

The original poster later reiterated their point, stating, "True. Even the professors at some of these colleges wouldn’t get 3.6 LPA if they went for a job."